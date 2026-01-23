ICAR launches ACASA website to promote climate-resilient agriculture

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on Friday launched the website of the Atlas of Climate Adaptation in South Asian Agriculture (ACASA), a digital platform aimed at supporting data-driven decision-making and investments in climate-resilient agricultural practices.

The initiative will work in collaboration with India’s National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) programme to align climate-resilient technologies with adaptation strategies through workshops and stakeholder engagement.

ICAR Director General Mangi Lal Jat said the adoption of climate-resilient technologies under NICRA, launched in 2011, has helped boost productivity in rainfed areas and mitigate the impact of climate change on agriculture. He added that ACASA would serve as a valuable tool for farmers, policymakers and institutions to make informed choices.

V.K. Singh, Director of ICAR - Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture, said carbon footprints of various crops have been assessed and efforts are underway to ensure farmers receive carbon credits for eco-friendly practices. He noted that 11 climate-resilient crop varieties have been developed so far and that artificial intelligence tools are being explored to improve information dissemination.

Rajbir Singh, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension), ICAR, stressed the need to establish a carbon trading platform in the country within the next five years and expand climate-resilient initiatives from farms to broader landscapes.