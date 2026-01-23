DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Science & Technology / ICAR launches ACASA website to promote climate-resilient agriculture

ICAR launches ACASA website to promote climate-resilient agriculture

Platform to aid data-driven decisions on climate adaptation, technologies and policies

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dhar (MP), Updated At : 04:24 PM Jan 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image via Facebook/@Indian Council of Agricultural Research
Advertisement

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on Friday launched the website of the Atlas of Climate Adaptation in South Asian Agriculture (ACASA), a digital platform aimed at supporting data-driven decision-making and investments in climate-resilient agricultural practices.

Advertisement

The initiative will work in collaboration with India’s National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) programme to align climate-resilient technologies with adaptation strategies through workshops and stakeholder engagement.

Advertisement

ICAR Director General Mangi Lal Jat said the adoption of climate-resilient technologies under NICRA, launched in 2011, has helped boost productivity in rainfed areas and mitigate the impact of climate change on agriculture. He added that ACASA would serve as a valuable tool for farmers, policymakers and institutions to make informed choices.

Advertisement

V.K. Singh, Director of ICAR - Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture, said carbon footprints of various crops have been assessed and efforts are underway to ensure farmers receive carbon credits for eco-friendly practices. He noted that 11 climate-resilient crop varieties have been developed so far and that artificial intelligence tools are being explored to improve information dissemination.

Rajbir Singh, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension), ICAR, stressed the need to establish a carbon trading platform in the country within the next five years and expand climate-resilient initiatives from farms to broader landscapes.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts