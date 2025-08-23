DT
IIT-Bombay students chart Moon's chemistry using Chandrayaan-2 data

IIT-Bombay students chart Moon’s chemistry using Chandrayaan-2 data

Over the years, Chandrayaan-2’s Large Area Soft X-ray Spectrometer has mapped almost the entire lunar surface, producing a rich dataset available on ISRO’s Pradan portal
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 06:59 PM Aug 23, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-Bombay) have successfully mapped the Moon’s surface chemistry using the data collected by Chandrayaan-2, it said on Saturday.

It was part of Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) challenge given during the Inter-IIT Tech Meet, IIT Bombay said in a statement.

The Moon, with no atmosphere to protect it, is constantly hit by strong X-ray radiation from the Sun. When these X-rays hit the lunar surface, elements present there emit their own unique light, like a natural form of X-ray fluorescence.

This helps scientists identify what the Moon is made of.

Chandrayaan-2’s Large Area Soft X-ray Spectrometer (CLASS) uses this effect to scan the Moon from 100 km above, collecting data in wide strips during each orbit.

Over the years, CLASS has mapped almost the entire lunar surface, producing a rich dataset available on ISRO’s Pradan portal, but much of its scientific value had gone unexplored until now.

“It was simultaneously exhilarating and humbling to be working with data from ISRO’s flagship Chandrayaan mission. Every step felt like we were contributing to something monumental—a once-in-a-lifetime experience that connected us directly to India’s space exploration legacy,” said Ravi Kumar, the lead student from the winning team at the IIT Bombay.

“Our students applied advanced astrophysics and data analysis techniques to extract meaningful surface chemistry information from complex X-ray spectra. Their dedication to transforming competition results into publishable research exemplifies the best of scientific inquiry,” said Prof Varun Bhalerao, the IIT Bombay faculty member who guided the post-competition research.

IIT Bombay students have demonstrated that when given the opportunity, they consistently rise to meet the most challenging scientific problems,” said Prof Shireesh Kedare, Director, IIT Bombay.

“As we celebrate the second National Space Day, this achievement perfectly showcases how India’s young talent will drive our nation’s space program to new heights through innovation and excellence,” said IIT Bombay Deputy Director Prof Milind Atrey.

