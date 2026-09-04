IIT Madras-incubated Bodhan AI launches 4 models for multilingual learning

In a push to make artificial intelligence more accessible in Indian languages, IIT Madras-incubated Bodhan AI, funded by the Ministry of Education, on Friday launched four open AI models aimed at building a multilingual education ecosystem in the country.

The models offer capabilities for automatic speech recognition, text-to-speech, optical character recognition and translation, allowing educational platforms to develop AI tools that can understand and respond in Indian languages. The speech-recognition model, for instance, can enable students to interact with an AI tutor through voice in their preferred language instead of relying on English.

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The optical character recognition model can help AI systems interpret textbooks, worksheets, documents and handwritten answers, while the translation model is designed to facilitate the movement of educational content across Indian languages.

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Alongside the foundational models, Bodhan AI will launch a Student TutorBot and Teacher Assistant Bot, bringing AI-based learning and teaching tools directly to students and teachers.

The Student TutorBot is designed for students of Classes 6 to 12 and is based on NCERT and SCERT curricula. It allows students to ask questions through text or voice in 22 Indian languages and uses textbook content to provide explanations, examples and assessments. The tool can also guide students through problems step-by-step and use interactive tools for diagrams, calculations and other classroom work.

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The Teacher Assistant Bot, meanwhile, is designed as an AI workspace to help teachers prepare lesson plans, worksheets, quizzes, homework and revision material. Teachers can specify parameters such as class, subject, topic, duration and difficulty level, besides uploading student work for evaluation against specified marking criteria.

Bodhan AI said AI-generated material would remain subject to teacher review, with teachers able to edit, regenerate or discard the content rather than allowing AI to make classroom decisions automatically.

Developed in partnership with AI4Bharat, the four models are being released as open-weight digital public goods, allowing technology companies, startups, researchers, universities and government institutions to build or adapt applications using the underlying models.

The initiative is aimed at reducing duplication in the development of Indian-language AI tools by providing a common technological foundation that can be reused across educational applications and institutions.

Commenting on the launch of the models, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “India’s AI journey cannot be built on technology alone. It must be built on technology that understands India. The launch of these voice and vision models is an important step towards creating sovereign Digital Public infrastructure for AI in Education that can serve our linguistic diversity and enable innovation at scale. By making these capabilities available to the wider ecosystem, Bodhan AI is helping create the foundations for an education system where every student and teacher can access the benefits of AI, irrespective of the language they speak.”

Highlighting the principles driving the project, Prof Mitesh Khapra, Principal Investigator at Bodhan AI, said, “Bodhan AI aims to build with the ecosystem, not compete with it. We built these voice and vision models, and made them accessible as Digital Public Goods on a Digital Public Infrastructure, so that efforts across the country don’t remain fragmented. Instead, there is one common layer that can power all Edu AI in India, without every institution having to duplicate the same work.”

Khapra added, “For Bodhan AI, the ultimate purpose of these foundational models is to make AI more accessible to teachers and students, particularly those who interact with technology in Indian languages. By opening access to foundational capabilities, we seek to enable edtech companies, startups, researchers, universities, technology companies and government partners to develop their own applications for Indian users.”