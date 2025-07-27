India recorded over 7,000 suspected heatstroke cases, 14 deaths in March-June period: RTI

India reported 7,192 suspected heatstroke cases and only 14 confirmed deaths due to extreme heat between March 1 and June 24 this year, according to data obtained by PTI under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The country had reported nearly 48,000 cases of heatstroke and 159 deaths due to extreme heat in 2024, the warmest year on record in India since 1901.

The data, shared by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), reveals that the majority of cases were reported in May, the peak of the summer season, with 2,962 suspected cases and three confirmed deaths.

April saw 2,140 suspected cases and six confirmed deaths, while March recorded 705 cases and two deaths.

During June, up to June 24, 1,385 suspected cases and three deaths were documented.

Andhra Pradesh accounted for more than half of the total suspected heatstroke cases, reporting 4,055 during the period. Rajasthan reported 373 cases, followed by Odisha (350), Telangana (348) and Madhya Pradesh (297).

Despite these high numbers, several states with hundreds of suspected cases reported no confirmed deaths.

The data shows that Maharashtra and Uttarakhand reported the highest number of confirmed heatstroke deaths, at three each. Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal reported one death each.

The figures highlight the limitations of India’s surveillance system, which experts say captures only a fraction of the actual burden.

The NCDC data is collected under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and relies on hospitals to report cases. This means deaths that occur outside medical facilities or are not correctly diagnosed as heat-related often remain uncounted.

A PTI investigation in June revealed that India’s reporting of heat-related illnesses and deaths is fragmented, with different agencies presenting widely varying figures.

For 2015-2022, the NCDC recorded 3,812 heat-related deaths, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reported 8,171, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported 3,436.

A senior health ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, had admitted that confirming heatstroke deaths is inherently difficult. “Surveillance systems capture only a fraction of actual cases. We have some numbers, but never the full picture,” the official said.

The official also noted that many hospitals are understaffed, which hampers timely and accurate reporting. “Manual data entry adds to the problem. Even if deaths occur, they may not be properly classified as heat-related,” he said.

Several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala and West Bengal, have in previous years failed to submit complete data to the NCDC. In some instances, authorities have been accused of suppressing death figures to avoid compensation claims.

According to Abhiyant Tiwari, Lead for Climate Resilience and Health at NRDC India, attributing deaths directly to heat is a global challenge.

“Many heat-related deaths are misclassified as heart attacks or other causes. Excess mortality data during heatwaves provides a better picture of the true toll,” he said.

Experts say the absence of a single comprehensive reporting system weakens India’s ability to prepare for and respond to extreme heat events, which are expected to worsen with climate change.

Soumya Swaminathan, Advisor to the Health Ministry, told PTI earlier that strengthening death reporting systems is critical. “Only accurate data can inform better policies,” she said.