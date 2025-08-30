DT
Home / Science & Technology / India-US advanced Earth observation satellite NISAR completes tests, ready to beam scientific data

India-US advanced Earth observation satellite NISAR completes tests, ready to beam scientific data

After deploying its 39-foot-wide radar antenna reflector on August 15, engineers powered on NISAR’s L-band and S-band SAR systems to track movement of Earth’s ice and land surfaces
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:49 PM Aug 30, 2025 IST
The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite. Photo: NASA
The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) Earth-observing radar satellite mission, has completed its tests in orbit and is now on track to start beaming scientific data back to ground stations.

“The mission team anticipates having science-quality radar images in the coming weeks. Full science operations have been scheduled to begin about 90 days after launch,” it added.

