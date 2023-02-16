New York, February 16
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, who has led the global online video-sharing and social media platform for the last nine years, is stepping down from her role and will be replaced by her longtime Indian-American lieutenant Neal Mohan.
Wojcicki, 54, in her blog post said she will focus on “family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.”
Wojcicki, who was previously a senior vice president for ad products at Google, became CEO of YouTube in 2014.
YouTube’s chief product officer, Neal Mohan, will be the new head of YouTube, she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Income Tax 'surveys' at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai conclude after 60 hours
In fresh statement after I-T officials leave, BBC says will ...
Two suspected cattle smugglers abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana; police say probe on, not sure it's accident or murder
Kin of deceased accuse Bajrang Dal activists, Gau Rakshaks o...
Tripura Assembly polls: Over 81 per cent turnout, several incidents of violence reported
Main opposition CPM alleged BJP workers evicted their candid...
Indian-American Neal Mohan to take over as YouTube CEO after Susan Wojcicki steps down
Wojcicki says she will focus on ‘family, health, and persona...
Congress seeks probe into alleged use of Israeli firm 'Team Jorge' in elections in India
As per a report, ‘Team Jorge’, which is feared to have inter...