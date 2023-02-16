Indian-American Neal Mohan to take over as YouTube CEO after Susan Wojcicki steps down

PTI

New York, February 16

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, who has led the global online video-sharing and social media platform for the last nine years, is stepping down from her role and will be replaced by her longtime Indian-American lieutenant Neal Mohan.

Wojcicki, 54, in her blog post said she will focus on “family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.”

Wojcicki, who was previously a senior vice president for ad products at Google, became CEO of YouTube in 2014.

YouTube’s chief product officer, Neal Mohan, will be the new head of YouTube, she said.