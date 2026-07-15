DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Science & Technology / Indian-origin NASA astronaut launches aboard Russian craft on 8-month mission to International Space Station

Indian-origin NASA astronaut launches aboard Russian craft on 8-month mission to International Space Station

The mission was launched aboard Russia's Roscosmos Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:56 AM Jul 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Anil Menon. Image credit/X
Advertisement

Anil Menon, an Indian-origin astronaut with the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is one of three members of a space expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) that began its 8-month extraterrestrial odyssey on the evening of Tuesday.

Advertisement

The mission was launched aboard Russia's Roscosmos Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the same place from which India’s first astronaut, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma had flown into space on a Soviet rocket.

Advertisement

“Excited to launch aboard Soyuz MS-29 from Kazakhstan and begin an eight-month mission supporting NASA and Expedition 74/75. Grateful for the NASA community, friends, family, and loved ones,” 50-year old Menon, who holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the US Air Force, said on his X handle.

Advertisement

Menon is accompanied by Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina. All three will join ISS’s Expedition 74 for undertaking scientific research before returning to Earth in April 2027. This is Menon’s first spaceflight and the second for Dubrov and Kikina.

After a two-orbit, three-hour trip to the station, the spacecraft will automatically dock at the Prichal module. Shortly afterward, hatches will open between the Soyuz and the orbiting laboratory, NASA said on its website.

Advertisement

Once onboard the ISS, the trio will join Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Sergei Mikaev and Andrey Fedyaev, NASA astronauts Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway and Chris Williams, and European Space Agency’s Sophie Adenot.

“Congratulations to @astro_anil  and his Soyuz MS-29 crew on a successful launch and on their voyage to the International Space Station.  Anil has spent his entire life preparing for this moment. He is a scholar, military officer, physician, pilot, husband, father and will undoubtedly become one of the great American astronauts. I am beyond happy for him and his family that he is achieving this lifelong dream,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman posted on X after the lift-off.

What will Menon do in space

During his stay on the space station, Menon will conduct scientific research and technology demonstrations aimed at advancing human space exploration and benefiting life on Earth, according to information shared by NASA.

He will continue research to refine in-space production of semiconductor crystals to enable the large-scale manufacturing of components needed for high-performance computers, artificial intelligence, and improved medical devices.

Menon also will perform ultrasound using augmented reality and artificial intelligence methods that could eliminate the need for medical support from Earth on future space missions. He will be a test subject helping researchers understand how blood flow is affected in space to protect future astronauts. He also will test bioprinting vascular constructs in microgravity to improve understanding of the aging process to advance therapeutic developments, NASA said.

Menon's biographical sketch

According to his official biography, Menon was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Ukrainian and Indian immigrants. He is married to Anna Menon, also an American astronaut, and they have two children. Menon enjoys teaching general aviation as a certified flight instructor and has logged over 1,000 hours as a pilot.

His family hails from Ottapalam in Kerala. “Their achievements will inspire a new generation of young Indians and Malayalees to dream bigger, pursue science, and push the frontiers of innovation,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP’s state president said on X.

Menon holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Neurobiology from Harvard University, a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University and a Doctor of Medicine from Stanford Medical School. He has also studied Emergency Medicine, Wilderness Medicine, Aerospace Medicine and Public Health.

Menon started as a NASA flight surgeon in 2014 and supported four long-duration crew members on the ISS as the deputy crew surgeon for Soyuz 39 and Soyuz 43 missions and prime crew surgeon for Soyuz 52 mission. As a member of the Human Health and Performance Directorate, he also served as the medical lead for the health maintenance system and direct return aircraft development.

Menon was selected by NASA to join the 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class and reported for duty in January 2022. Menon was the first flight surgeon with SpaceX, the same organisation with which Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla, India’s first visitor to the ISS, had flown, piloting the spacecraft from and to Earth.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

The Tribune is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts