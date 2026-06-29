INST Mohali scientists develop technology to manufacture safer, longer-lasting and cheaper rechargeable zinc batteries

Scientists from the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, have developed an electrolyte additive that can contribute to the manufacture of safer, longer-lasting, and more affordable rechargeable zinc batteries.

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Improved zinc-ion batteries can be used for renewable energy storage, backup power systems, and grid-scale energy storage. By enhancing battery lifetime and reducing performance degradation, the technology can lower maintenance costs and improve the reliability of sustainable energy infrastructure, according to information shared by the Ministry of Science and Technology on Monday.

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Aqueous zinc-ion batteries (AZIBs) are emerging as low-cost, safe, and sustainable alternatives to lithium-ion batteries. However, their commercialisation is hindered by zinc dendrite growth, hydrogen evolution reactions, corrosion, and poor cycling stability.

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The researchers addressed these challenges through interface engineering rather than expensive material redesign. Their work provides a practical and scalable strategy for extending battery life while maintaining safety and low cost, which is essential for large-scale renewable energy storage applications, the ministry said.

The electrolyte additive developed at INST selectively adsorbs on zinc metal surfaces and regulates the innermost boundaries, called the Helmholtz plane, in AZIBs. The researchers dissolved glutamic acid in sodium hydroxide and water, followed by the addition of glyoxal, formaldehyde, and acetic acid. The mixture was heated at 70 degrees Celsius under nitrogen for 24 hours and then extracted as a crystalline powder.

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The additive contains multiple oxygen and nitrogen donor sites that strongly interact with zinc metal. During battery operation, it adsorbs on the negatively polarised zinc surface and occupies the Helmholtz plane. This adsorption displaces water molecules from the interface, reducing water-induced side reactions such as hydrogen evolution and corrosion.

The research, led by Dr Ramendra Sundar Dey, Scientist E at INST, has been published in ACS Electrochemistry, an international peer-reviewed journal.