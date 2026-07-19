Is Facebook down right now? Thousands report website outage on Downdetector
Facebook hit by outage, social media users report ‘Account Temporarily Unavailable’ error
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Thousands of Facebook users globally reported being unable to access their accounts on Sunday after the social media platform was hit by a widespread outage.
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Manu users attempting to log in through the desktop version of Facebook were shown an “Account Temporarily Unavailable’ message, while others reported that the website failed to load or displayed error pages. Some users said the mobile application continued to function normally.
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Reports of the disruption surged on outage-tracking platform Downdetector, with users taking to other social media platforms to complain about the issue.
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