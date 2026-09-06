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Home / Science & Technology / ISRO employees seek clarity on government’s move to privatise space operations

ISRO employees seek clarity on government’s move to privatise space operations

Formally established in 1969, ISRO has more than 14,000 employees across over 29 major centres

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:55 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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The letter said around 120 technologies had already been transferred by the ISRO to private companies. Reuters file
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Employees of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have raised question on the agency’s move to transfer space-related manufacturing and operational functions to the private sector.

In a letter to ISRO Chairman and Secretary, Department of Space, V Narayanan, on September 4, a few hours after the successful GSLV launch, various employee associations sought clarity on the government’s privatisation policy, ISRO’s future role and its implications for serving employees and future recruitment.

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Formally established in 1969, the ISRO has more than 14,000 employees across over 29 major centres. From its humble beginnings, it has emerged as one of the world’s top space agencies, with a largely successful odyssey.

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About six years ago, the Central Government opened up the space sector to private companies for research and development, manufacturing and launches. The first rocket launch by a private entity was undertaken this year.

The associations raised the issue after Pawan Kumar Goenka, chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), said at a recent event that, eventually, the ISRO would stop manufacturing launch vehicles and the task would be undertaken by private companies or public sector undertakings.

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The letter pointed out that the transition had already begun with the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) and could eventually extend to the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3).

The employees also flagged reports about the proposed transfer of production of these launch vehicles, the shifting of routine satellite manufacturing out of the ISRO and the opening of new launch infrastructure, including the Space Launch Complex at Kulasekarapattinam, to the private sector. The letter said around 120 technologies had already been transferred by the ISRO to private companies.

The letter states that while these statements have received wide national publicity, there has been no corresponding official communication from the Department of Space to its employees explaining the approved policy, its legal and administrative basis, its phasing, or its implications for the existing workforce and future public-sector recruitment.

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