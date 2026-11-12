ISRO successfully conducts ground test of PSLV third stage at Sriharikota

The ground static test of the PSLV third stage (PS3) was successfully conducted at the Static Test Facility at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on November 12.

Following anomalies observed in the third stage of the PSLV during the PSLV-C61/EOS-09 mission in May 2025 and the PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission in January this year, the configuration of the PS3 stage was comprehensively reviewed with regard to design margins, raw material acceptance criteria, assembly procedures and quality checks followed so far, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

In a statement, the space agency said the configuration had been strengthened and essential improvements had been made to the nozzle configuration to enhance design margins. Updates had also been made to procedures for raw material acceptance, assembly and quality checks.

“The mechanical interfaces have been strengthened with redundancy in the sealing systems and adequacy of the design margins have been verified. The updates in assembly procedures and Non-Destructive Tests (NDT) during the various phases of integration and transportation have been implemented and the new version of the PS3 Solid motor stage is realised and tested successfully,” it said.