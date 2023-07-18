ISRO successfully performs third orbit-raising maneuver of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft

Bengaluru, July 18
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday successfully performed the third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.
The next firing is planned for July 20 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency headquartered here said.
“The third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network)/ISRO, Bengaluru,” it said.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14.
