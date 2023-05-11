 ISRO tests semi-cryogenic engine at new facility : The Tribune India

ISRO tests semi-cryogenic engine at new facility

ISRO said the test that was done on May 10, 2023, is a major milestone before integrating the complete engine and its qualification

ISRO tests semi-cryogenic engine at new facility

The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) of ISRO has undertaken the design and development of a semi-cryogenic engine with 2000 kN thrust with Indian industry participation, and will power the booster stages of future launch vehicles and works on Liquid Oxygen (LOX)-kerosene propellant combination. Pic credit- Twitter/ISRO



IANS

Chennai, May 11

The Indian space agency has conducted the first integrated test of an intermediate configuration of its semi-cryogenic engine at a new test facility.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the test was carried out on the 2,000 kilo Newton semi-cryogenic engine at the newly commissioned test facility at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri.

The intermediate configuration, designated as Power Head Test Article (PHTA), comprises all the engine systems except the thrust chamber, ISRO said.

The test is the first of a series of tests planned to validate the design of the propellant feed system, including the low-pressure and high-pressure turbo-pumps, the gas generator, and control components.

The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) of ISRO has undertaken the design and development of a semi-cryogenic engine with 2000 kN thrust with Indian industry participation, and will power the booster stages of future launch vehicles and works on Liquid Oxygen (LOX)-kerosene propellant combination.

ISRO said the test that was done on May 10, 2023, is a major milestone before integrating the complete engine and its qualification.

This test demonstrated the complex chill-down operations spanning about 15 hours duration that was conducted successfully, meeting all the required conditions for engine start.

After the chill down of the LOX circuit, the feed circuit of kerosene was filled, and LOX was admitted into the gas generator by opening the injection valve. Successful performance of the test article helps derive the sequence of operations for further tests.

The new test facility at IPRC, Mahendragiri, is capable of testing semi-cryogenic engines up to 2,600 kN thrust and will support the subsequent testing and qualification of the fully integrated semi cryogenic engine and stage.

This test has demonstrated the successful performance of the test facility and power head test article in the first attempt itself.

#ISRO

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritsar blast video: SGPC releases CCTV footage, says staffers' prompt action helped crack blast case near Golden Temple; questions Punjab Police 'leniency'

2
Nation

Pak actor Sehar Shinwari wants to file complaint against PM Modi; see Delhi Police’s epic reply

3
Nation

All fit and suitable short service officers not approved for permanent commission to get extension beyond 10 years: AFT

4
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

5
Trending

Another PDA video of couple inside Delhi Metro surfaces, DMRC asks passengers to ‘behave responsibly’

6
Pollywood

Ludhiana court vacates stay on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila biopic

7
Chandigarh

No outing for a week: 36 PGI students face action for skipping PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

8
Punjab

Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection: 54.4 per cent polling recorded; key factors that led to low turnout

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Saint Kabir School recognition withdrawn

10
Himachal

Over 100 illegal structures along Shimla highway razed in 3 days

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids
Chandigarh

Centre pulls up Chandigarh for poor enrolment of special kids

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Top News

Delhi-Centre services row: CJI says don't agree with 2019 verdict that Delhi has no power over services

Delhi government has control over services except for public order, police and land, Supreme Court says on Delhi-Centre power row

CJI says don't agree with 2019 judgement that Delhi has no p...

Speed of work in Delhi will increase manifold now, officers who ‘obstructed’ work will face music: Kejriwal after SC verdict

Speed of work in Delhi will increase manifold now, officers who ‘obstructed’ work will face music: Kejriwal after SC verdict

Top court has ruled that Delhi Government has legislative an...

Supreme Court refers Sena vs Sena dispute to larger bench

Supreme Court refuses to reinstate MVA govt in Maharashtra; raps governor for ordering floor test

Five-judge constitution bench of SC delivers unanimous verdi...

Van explodes in central Milan in Italy, several vehicles on fire

Van explodes in central Milan in Italy, several vehicles on fire

One person reported to have suffered smoke inhalation

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

The suspect threw bomb from window of a washroom in Guru Ram...


Cities

View All

Amritsar blasts: 1.1 kg explosive, radical literature seized from 5 arrested; Punjab Police probing motive, foreign links

Amritsar blasts: 1.1 kg explosive, radical literature seized from 5 arrested; Punjab Police probing motive, foreign links

Amritsar blast video: SGPC releases CCTV footage, says staffers' prompt action helped crack blast case near Golden Temple; questions Punjab Police 'leniency'

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Operation Vigil: Amritsar Cops take out flag marches, search railway station, mall

Heritage Street: Intensive checking troubles Amritsar hoteliers

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel

36 PGI students grounded for skipping ‘Mann ki Baat’

Chandigarh: Saint Kabir School recognition withdrawn

Chandigarh: Teachers press for regular job

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Delhi-Centre services row: CJI says don't agree with 2019 verdict that Delhi has no power over services

Delhi government has control over services except for public order, police and land, Supreme Court says on Delhi-Centre power row

AAP hails Supreme Court verdict on Centre-Delhi services row, CM Kejriwal calls verdict 'victory of democracy'

Speed of work in Delhi will increase manifold now, officers who ‘obstructed’ work will face music: Kejriwal after SC verdict

Policy regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers approved

APPOINTMENT OF DERC CHAIRMAN: Supreme Court to take up Delhi Govt’s plea on May 16

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Day of commotion, confrontation & car, motorbike chases

‘Whoever wins should get our pension hiked’

Voters' day out

‘Need employment, development in rural areas’

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Bus rams into stationary truck on national highway, 15 hurt

Stay on Chamkila's biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh vacated

2 fresh Covid cases in dist

10 hotels sealed for violations