Large dogs age more quickly than small dogs at molecular level

Few animals show the link between size and lifespan as clearly as dogs. Within this one species, large breeds such as Great Danes typically die younger than small ones such as Chihuahuas. A new study indicates the reason may lie in how DNA changes with age in dogs.

Across mammals, bigger species like elephants usually live longer lives than smaller ones like mice, but within a species that pattern can reverse. Earlier comparisons across species linked certain biological mechanisms to exceptional longevity, but those are less suited to explaining differences among individuals within a species.

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"We all know that big dogs usually don't live as long as small dogs, but we have not known whether their cells actually age faster, or whether they simply hit certain diseases earlier," said Noah Snyder-Mackler, a professor at Arizona State University's School of Life Sciences and Center for Evolution and Medicine and one of the authors of the study published in the journal Science.

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To find out, the researchers measured DNA methylation, chemical tags that help control which genes are switched on and off. Using age-related patterns in these tags, they built an epigenetic clock that estimated a dog's age with a median error of less than one year.

Analysing 1,640 blood methylation profiles from 894 pet canines of various breeds, they found that larger dogs and male dogs showed signs of accelerated molecular aging, while dogs whose biological age appeared older than expected based on the profiles faced a higher risk of early death.

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"We found that large dogs show a faster-moving DNA methylation aging signature in blood, and that this acceleration is especially strong in parts of the genome that normally help keep 'jumping genes' quiet," Snyder-Mackler said.

Jumping genes, also called transposable elements, can copy themselves and insert into new spots in the genome. LINE1s are a type of jumping gene that is normally kept silent by DNA methylation, but their activation has been linked to genome instability, cancer and other age-related disease.

In large dogs, Snyder-Mackler said, "methylation at those regions appears to erode more quickly with age, as if the genome is losing some of the tape or clamps that keep these mobile elements suppressed."

This suggests that the shorter lives of large dogs reflect a faster molecular aging trajectory.

"If large dogs simply died earlier after following the same molecular trajectory, we would look for late-life triggers of disease or mortality. But if parts of the aging program move faster throughout adulthood, as our data suggest for the blood methylome, then there may be processes we can measure, follow over time, and potentially modify before disease appears," Snyder-Mackler said.

Differences by gender

The researchers also found differences between male and female dogs, largely on the X chromosome — the sex chromosome that females carry in two copies and males in one. There, LINE1 elements showed higher methylation in males. Chromosomes are thread-like structures that carry genetic information inside cell nuclei.

"In our genome-wide analyses, the sex signal looked distinct from the body-size signal, so I would treat that as a separate biology that needs follow-up rather than the same mechanism in disguise," Snyder-Mackler said.

The trade-off between large size and longevity may be a consequence of selective breeding rather than natural evolution.

Humans bred dogs to grow quickly and reach large adult sizes for tasks such as guarding, hunting and herding.

"If selection strongly favors rapid growth or large adult size before old age, late-life costs can come along for the ride," Snyder-Mackler added.

Previous explanations for why large dogs tend to have shorter lives focused on growth biology. Researchers have also suggested that larger dogs may undergo more cell growth, develop more quickly or face a higher risk of cancer.

"Our study does not replace those ideas; it gives us a molecular layer downstream of body size," Snyder-Mackler said.

The findings raise the possibility that slowing molecular aging could help extend healthy lifespan in larger dogs.

Snyder-Mackler said, however, that lifespan is not governed by a single biological clock. Large dogs would still face breed-specific risks, meaning that slowing molecular aging would not turn a Great Dane into a Chihuahua, in terms of lifespan, but could make one component of its aging trajectory less compressed.