Meta freezes hiring for several verticals; CEO Mark Zuckerberg says no job cuts

According to The Verge, Meta has frozen hirings for a number of products

Meta freezes hiring for several verticals; CEO Mark Zuckerberg says no job cuts

Meta is now banking upon its big-time foray into Metaverse, with plans to invest $10 billion over coming years. Reuters file

San Francisco, May 19

Meta (formerly Facebook) has paused hirings for several verticals, like shopping and Messenger Kids, which has triggered the fear of layoffs among employees.

According to The Verge, Meta has frozen hirings for a number of products.

The company recently stopped hiring for certain engineering roles and also for low-level data scientists.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, however, allayed the fears of job losses at the company.

"I can't sit here and make a permanent ongoing promise that as things shift that we won't have to reconsider that (job cuts)," Zuckerberg told the staff during a meeting.

"Our expectation is not that we're going to have to do that. And instead, basically what we're doing is we're dialing growth to the levels that we think are going to be manageable over time," he was quoted as saying in the report that came out late on Wednesday.

According to the report, freezing hirings indicates that these products are not profitable as Meta's stock price is down 43 per cent this year.

"Product teams are already impacted by an engineering freeze including Facebook Dating and Gaming, Messenger Kids, the Commerce team, and the Remote Presence team created during the pandemic," the report noted.

Meta is now banking upon its big-time foray into Metaverse, with plans to invest $10 billion over coming years.

"As we alluded to in our recent earnings, we're evaluating key priorities across the company and putting energy behind them especially as they relate to our core business and Reality Labs," a Meta spokesperson told The Verge.

Betting big on metaverse and its short-video platform Reels, Zuckerberg said during the company's earnings call that his focus is on building the metaverse economy and helping creators make a living working in the metaverse.

"We plan to launch a web version of Horizon later this year that will make it easy for people to step into metaverse experiences from a lot more platforms, even without needing a headset," he emphasised. — IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu gets 1-year jail term in road rage case

2
Nation

Submit life certificate by May 25 to continue pension: Defence ministry to ex-servicemen

3
Punjab

Hold Punjab Home Secretary's salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court

4
Punjab

Punjab Congress ex-president Sunil Jakhar joins BJP; thanks Modi, Shah

5
Delhi

Delhi LG Anil Baijal resigns citing 'personal reasons'; submits resignation to Prez Kovind

6
Himachal

Of Chamba’s princess and her husband: Anurag Thakur relives Himachal’s special link to France

7
Nation

Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today

8
J & K

China building new bridge near Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh: Satellite imagery

9
Punjab

Farmers up in arms against dera management in Beas

10
Punjab

Most demands met, Punjab farmers call off protest

Don't Miss

View All
Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
World

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in dist
Ludhiana

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

In daughter’s memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids
Amritsar

In daughter's memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids

Murder convicts’ relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail
Haryana

Eco-crusaders: Murder convicts' relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail

Hold Punjab Home Secretary’s salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Hold Punjab Home Secretary's salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Nation

Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur
Patiala

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

Top News

SC verdict on review plea on its order of letting off Navjot Sidhu with fine in 1988 road rage case shortly

Navjot Singh Sidhu gets 1-year jail term in road rage case

The case refers to a 1988 road rage incident

Will submit to the majesty of law: Sidhu says after SC sentences him to one-year jail

Will submit to the majesty of law, Sidhu says after SC sentences him to one-year jail

Sidhu was in Patiala to take part in a protest against infla...

Sunil Jakhar likely to join BJP today

Punjab Congress ex-president Sunil Jakhar joins BJP; thanks Modi, Shah

Sources say Jakhar may be nominated for Rajya Sabha and woul...

Mathura court allows petition seeking removal of Shahi Idgah mosque

Mathura court allows petition seeking removal of Shahi Idgah mosque

According to petition, the mosque is built on land that belo...

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case

Delhi court convicts Yasin Malik in terror funding case

Special Judge Praveen Singh directs the NIA authorities to a...

Cities

View All

Digging case: Affected families forced to camp on road in Amritsar

Digging case: Affected families forced to camp on road in Amritsar

Farmers up in arms against dera management in Beas

Name of Amritsar's State War Heroes Memorial and Museum nowhere on government advertisements

Amritsar: Stipend not revised for a decade, Junior Residents, Senior Residents pin hopes on AAP govt

'Kirpan' issue: SGPC writes to Jharkhand govt

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Tricity relieved as farmers clear road in Mohali

Chandigarh tricity relieved as farmers clear road in Mohali

CBI arrests Chandigarh Housing Board official for taking Rs 10,000 bribe

Chandigarh Housing Board allows execution of lease, conveyance deeds

Ex-Adviser Vijay Dev takes oath as State Election Commissioner of Chandigarh

Panchayat land freed at 2 villages in Mohali district

Delhi High Court sets aside AAP Government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme

Delhi High Court sets aside AAP Government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme

AAP faces challenge to keep Muslim minorities interested in its politics

Delhi court convicts Yasin Malik in terror funding case

1 killed, 6 injured as fire breaks out at Delhi factory

9 Delhi High Court judges take oath

Jalandhar: Seth Hukum Chand school told to pay Rs 1-lakh penalty

Jalandhar: Seth Hukum Chand school told to pay Rs 1-lakh penalty

Mooted in 2014, vendors’ policy still on paper in Jalandhar

Comedian Bharti Singh booked for hurting Sikh sentiments, apologises

Documentary on Shaheed Bhagat Singh museum launched in Khatkar Kalan

Dengue cases set alarm bells ringing in Jalandhar district

Samrala man found murdered

Samrala man found murdered

Fire at auto spare parts shop in Ludhiana, goods worth lakhs destroyed

Illegal ultrasound scan centre raided in Ludhiana, woman doctor caught

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

Stop eviction of Scheduled Castes villagers, Punjab Govt told

200 cases against Medical Edu Dept pending in courts

200 cases against Punjab Medical Education Dept pending in courts

Seminar at Punjabi University, Patiala, dwells on parenting children with special needs

Youth injured in firing in Patiala village, 7 booked

Patiala: Students told to stay away from drugs

Patiala: Faculty growth programme on research skills