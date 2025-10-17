DT
Meta introduces parental controls for kids' interactions with AI chatbots

Meta introduces parental controls for kids’ interactions with AI chatbots

Meta says parents will gain insights into what their children chat about with AI characters — without access to the full conversations

AP
New York, Updated At : 07:09 PM Oct 17, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Meta is adding parental controls for kids’ interactions with artificial intelligence chatbots — including the ability to turn off one-on-one chats with AI characters altogether — beginning early next year.

But parents won’t be able to turn off Meta’s AI assistant, which Meta says will “remain available to offer helpful information and educational opportunities, with default, age-appropriate protections in place to help keep teens safe.”

Parents who don’t want to turn off all chats with all AI characters will also be able to block specific chatbots. And Meta said on Friday that parents will be able to get “insights” about what their kids are chatting about with AI characters — although they won’t get access to the full chats.

The changes come as the social media giant faces ongoing criticism over harms to children from its platforms. AI chatbots are also drawing scrutiny over their interactions with children, which lawsuits claim have driven some to suicide.

Even so, more than 70 per cent of teens have used AI companions and half use them regularly, according to a recent study from Common Sense Media, a non-profit that studies and advocates for using screens and digital media sensibly.

On Tuesday, Meta announced that teen accounts on Instagram will be restricted to seeing PG-13 content by default and won’t be able to change their settings without a parent’s permission. This means kids using teen-specific accounts will see photos and videos on Instagram that are similar to what they would see in a PG-13 movie — no sex, drugs or dangerous stunts, among others.

Meta said the PG-13 restrictions will also apply to AI chats.

Children’s online advocacy groups, however, were sceptical.

“From my perspective, these announcements are about two things. They’re about forestalling legislation that Meta doesn’t want to see, and they’re about reassuring parents who are understandably concerned about what’s happening on Instagram,” said Josh Golin, the executive director of the non-profit Fairplay.

