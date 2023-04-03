 Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India : The Tribune India

Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India

In February, Meta received 1,647 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and responded to 100 per cent of those reports

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

New Delhi, April 3

Meta took down over 28 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and across 12 policies for Instagram in India for the month of February in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021.

From February 1-February 28, Meta actioned over 24.8 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and 3.3 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram.

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues, etc, Meta said in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

In February, Meta received 1,647 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and responded to 100 per cent of those reports.

"Of these reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 585 cases," Meta added.

Of the other 1,062 reports where specialised review was needed, Meta reviewed content as per its policies, and took action on 379 reports in total.

"The remaining 683 reports were reviewed but may not have been auctioned," Meta informed.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

Meta received 14,216 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism on Instagram in the same period, and responded to 100 per cent of those reports.

"We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning," said Meta.

 

