NASA set to break sound barrier again for future air travel

Washington, October 16
NASA aeronautical innovators are poised to break the sound barrier again, this time in a very different way that could make it possible for all of us to one day travel by air just as fast as any of the X-1 pilots who flew supersonic.
NASA's X-59, the centerpiece of the agency's Quesst mission, will enable commercial supersonic travel over land.
Lockheed Martin has designed, built and conducted initial flight tests with the aircraft and the first flight is targeted for 2023.
"That first supersonic flight was such a tremendous achievement, and now you look at how far we've come since then. What we're doing now is the culmination of so much of their work," said Catherine Bahm, an aeronautical engineer at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in California.
Through Quesst, NASA plans to demonstrate the X-59 can fly faster than sound without generating the typically loud sonic booms that led to supersonic flight over land being banned in 1973.
The plan includes flying the X-59 over several communities to survey how people react to the quieter sonic "thump" it produces - if they hear anything at all.
"Their responses will be shared with regulators who will then consider writing new rules to lift the ban," said NASA.
"And when that happens, it will mark another historic milestone in flight, potentially opening a new era in air travel, where airline passengers might hop on a supersonic jet at breakfast time in Los Angeles to make a lunch-time reservation in New York City," it added.
Seventy-five years ago, a sonic boom thundered for the first time over the high desert of California, when the thunder came from the Bell X-1 rocket plane flying faster than the speed of sound.
It was October 14, 1947, and the joint X-1 team of NACA, Air Force (newly formed that year), and Bell engineers and pilots had broken the sound barrier -- an imaginary wall in the sky some said was impossible to penetrate.
"With the X-59 flying on the Quesst mission, I think we are ready to break the sound barrier once again," said Peter Coen, NASA's mission integration manager for Quesst. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...