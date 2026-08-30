DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Science & Technology / NASA’s Roman Space Telescope set to probe mysteries of universe, test Einstein’s theory

NASA’s Roman Space Telescope set to probe mysteries of universe, test Einstein’s theory

#WebSpecial: The telescope will have a field of view at least 100 times larger than the Hubble Telescope launched by NASA in April 1990 that continues to capture clear, deep-space images and revolutionise our understanding of the universe

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 12:56 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. Image credit/X@NASAKennedy
Advertisement

NASA embarks on the next launch of a telescope that will unravel new mysteries of the universe. The Nancy Grace Roman Telescope will test if Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity holds true across large swaths of the universe. The Theory of Relativity helps us understand how space, time, gravity, light and the universe work.

Advertisement

 Named after NASA’s first chief astronomer, Nancy Grace Roman, the telescope is scheduled to lift off aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket as soon as 7:26 am ET Sunday (4:56 PM IST) from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Advertisement

 The Telescope which faced two rounds of proposed budget cuts from the White House will have a field of view at least 100 times larger than the Hubble Telescope launched by NASA in April 1990 that continues to capture clear, deep-space images and revolutionise our understanding of the universe. Roman Telescope is designed to explore everything from our outer solar system to the edge of the observable universe, including planets throughout our galaxy and dark energy.

Advertisement

In the next five years, the Roman Space Telescope will explore billions of cosmic objects to explore how planets, stars and galaxies form and develop over time. The mission’s wide field of view will allow it to generate never-before-seen big pictures of the universe, which will help astronomers explore some of the greatest mysteries of the cosmos, including why the expansion of the universe seems to be accelerating. One possible explanation for this speed-up is dark energy, an unexplained pressure that currently makes up 68 per cent of the total content of the cosmos and may have been changing over the history of the universe.

Instruments

Advertisement

The Roman Space Telescope will have two instruments: the Wide Field Instrument, and the Coronagraph Instrument technology demonstration. While the Wide Field Instrument will have a field of view at least 100 times larger than Hubble's, it will have a field of view at least 100 times larger thereby capturing more of the sky with less observing time. As the primary instrument, the Wide Field Instrument will measure light from a billion galaxies over the course of the mission lifetime. The Coronagraph Instrument technology demonstration will perform high contrast imaging and spectroscopy of individual nearby exoplanets.

Mission

NASA states the mission will focus on dark energy and dark matter, exoplanets, and a wide range of infrared astrophysics and planetary science topics. Astronomers could use the Roman Space Telescope to study how stars are born, change by observing large numbers of stars in the galaxies. Roman will observe more than a billion galaxies. The mission will also find and study exoplanets using three techniques: microlensing, direct imaging, and transits. Roman will stare toward the crowded central region of our galaxy to observe microlensing events, which will reveal different types of worlds than other planet detection methods can typically find thanks to a quirk of gravity. Scientists expect the same set of observations to reveal more than 1,00,000 planets as they cross in front of (or transit) their host stars and temporarily dim the light we receive from them. The Coronagraph Instrument will demonstrate new technologies to photograph exoplanets and dusty disks around nearby stars, revealing older, dimmer, and colder worlds than direct imaging observations can currently detect.

 Roman’s large field of view and fast survey speeds will reveal untold cosmic objects and shine a light on dark matter and dark energy.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts