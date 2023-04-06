 North India accounts for 95 per cent of country’s groundwater depletion, reveals IIT-GN study : The Tribune India

North India accounts for 95 per cent of country’s groundwater depletion, reveals IIT-GN study

In North and Central India, groundwater is mainly used for irrigation of rice and wheat crops

North India accounts for 95 per cent of country’s groundwater depletion, reveals IIT-GN study

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi April 6

North India accounts for 95 per cent of the country’s groundwater depletion, according to a study which found that rainfall increase in the future will be insufficient to fully recover the already depleted resources.

The researchers at Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT-GN) also found that groundwater depletion in India will continue until excessive pumping is limited, leading to water sustainability issues in the future.

Nonrenewable (unsustainable) pumping has the dominant influence on groundwater storage, causing the water table to drop, they said.

“Limiting tube well depth and including extraction costs is beneficial to prevent overexploitation of deep aquifers,” said Vimal Mishra, Professor, Civil Engineering and Earth Sciences, IIT Gandhinagar.

“Limiting global mean temperature rise within 2 degrees Celsius can benefit groundwater storage in North India,” Mishra told PTI.

The study, published recently in the journal One Earth, analysed data from the Central Groundwater Board (CGWB) in-situ groundwater well levels and satellite observations to study groundwater storage variability.

The team, including Swarup Dangar, a PhD scholar in Civil Engineering at IIT Gandhinagar, then used global climate model projections having different future warming scenarios for hydrological model simulations.

The researchers also estimated the relative contribution of the groundwater pumping and recharge on the future changes in groundwater storage.

They found that the wettest historical and future periods support partial groundwater recovery despite the continuing abstraction from nonrenewable groundwater resources.

The study shows that the projected increase in precipitation may not directly translate to an increase in ground water storage. Rise in potential evapotranspiration (PET) due to the warming climate can offset the positive impact of increase in rainfall.

“It is crucial to reduce groundwater depletion in order to maintain sustainable groundwater resources in the region, even if there is an expected increase in precipitation that could help recharge the groundwater,” said Dangar.

“Even with an increase in precipitation, excessive groundwater withdrawal can lead to the drying or deepening of wells. Additionally, information on the costs associated with deeper groundwater pumping could inform better groundwater use and management practices,” Dangar told PTI.

The researchers noted that decline in precipitation and the rapid increase in tube wells for groundwater abstraction has resulted in excessive pumping of groundwater, leading to a severe depletion of groundwater resources in North India.

In North and Central India, groundwater is mainly used for irrigation of rice and wheat crops during the pre- and post-monsoon seasons, they said.

The recent increase in groundwater storage in South India can be attributed to a rise in rainfall during the monsoon season, according to the study.

The researchers noted that the limit of groundwater depletion is not yet clear, however, the depletion of deeper groundwater resources can make pumping water economically unviable.

“It may be useful to shift crop growing and procurement areas or switch to less water-intensive cereals and improve water use efficiency in irrigation,” Mishra added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Outsider attacks students at Patiala's Thapar institute; girl among two injured

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin ex-bureaucrat gets 10 year jail for stealing $47.4 million from Ontario govt

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Education Department to hire 462 teachers to meet shortfall

4
Nation

You proved me wrong: Padma awardee Shah Ahmed Qadri to PM Modi

5
Jalandhar

Ex-Cong MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

6
Bathinda

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

7
Nation

Rahul the reason I am not in Congress; you've to be spineless to be in today's Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

8
Punjab

Rs 6,000 crore earmarked for national highways in Punjab, Parliament told

9
Patiala

Punjab people can now seek free yoga teachers from state govt; Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launch 'CM di Yogshala' programme

10
Himachal

Determined to live more than 100 years, says the Dalai Lama

Don't Miss

View All
4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Top News

Congress veteran AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joins BJP

Setback to Congress: Veteran leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joins BJP

Slams the Congress leadership for working for a 'single fami...

Committed to taking stringent steps to rid India of graft, nepotism: PM Modi on BJP’s foundation day

'Like Lord Hanuman': PM Modi draws divine analogy to pledge fight against graft, nepotism

Attacks Congress and like-minded parties for ‘baadshashi’ mi...

Rs 50 lakh-crore Union Budget passed without debate; ruling party MPs disrupted Parliament to divert attention from Adani issue: Kharge on House washout

'Rs 50 lakh-crore Budget passed without debate; ruling party MPs disrupted Parliament to divert attention from Adani issue': Kharge accuses Modi Govt of House washout

Congress chief accuses Modi Govt of not walking the talk on ...

Money-laundering case: Delhi HC order on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea likely on Thursday

High Court dismisses former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money-laundering case

Says Jain he is an influential person and may tamper with ev...

Centre to soon take call on relaxing quality norms for wheat procurement in Punjab, Haryana: Union Food Secretary

Centre to soon take call on relaxing quality norms for wheat procurement in Punjab, Haryana: Union Food Secretary

Says govt hopeful of record 112 mn tonne wheat output despit...


Cities

View All

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Former Punjab Police Inspector gets 10-year jail in kidnapping case

Over 11 kg of narcotics seized by BSF in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Over 3K challans issued for traffic violations in 3 weeks

DAV college teachers protest, seek benefits under scheme

Ex-agri director acquitted in pesticide scam

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

Amid official blame game, it’s monkey business as usual

1,326 simians in Chandigarh: Amid official blame game, it’s monkey business as usual

Chandigarh Education Department to hire 462 teachers to meet shortfall

Chandigarh Power Dept begins audit to assess losses

Non-bailable warrant issued against 3 GBP Group directors

Stamp duty rebate in Punjab: Work hit as sub-registrar offices await notification

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

High Court dismisses former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money-laundering case

20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

Delhi cops bust drug racket, Afghan national among 5 held

Excise 'scam': ED claims fresh proof against Manish Sisodia

AAP names ex-Cong leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar LS bypoll candidate

AAP names ex-Congress leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate

Jalandhar's ex-Mahila Congress president Multani's son found dead under mysterious circumstances

Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Byelection: Congress ex-MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP, likely party candidate

Jalandhar Bypoll: Congress reworks its election strategy

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

Three pistols, 44 cartridges seized; 3 arrested in Khanna

Ludhiana: Rain leaves apiculturists worried

Vigilance Bureau nabs CA for taking Rs 26L ‘bribe’

10 fresh Covid cases

Punjabi university students, faculty hold protest seeking waiver of bank loan

Punjabi university students, faculty hold protest seeking waiver of bank loan

Masks must for hospital staff as Covid cases rise in Patiala district

Will expose politician-peddler nexus: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Facing vaccine shortage, Punjab Govt writes to Centre

Govt prepared to tackle any exigency: Minister