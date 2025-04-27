DT
Home / Science & Technology / Oldest-known ant preserved in 113 million-year-old Brazilian fossil

Oldest-known ant preserved in 113 million-year-old Brazilian fossil

The species, called vulcanidris cratensis, is part of a lineage called hell ants
Reuters
Updated At : 09:42 PM Apr 27, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Scientists have identified the fossilized remains of the oldest-known ant — a winged insect with fearsome scythe-like jaws that lived about 113 million years ago during the age of dinosaurs and was preserved in limestone unearthed in northeastern Brazil.

The species, called vulcanidris cratensis, is part of a lineage called hell ants — named for their demonic-looking jaws — that prospered in a wide geographical range during the Cretaceous Period but have no descendants alive today.

A previously discovered Cretaceous hell ant was named haidomyrmex in honour of Hades, the ancient Greek god of the underworld.

