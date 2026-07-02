PlayStation goes disc-less: Physical games end in 2028

In one of the biggest shifts in its gaming history, PlayStation announced on Wednesday that it will stop producing physical discs for all new games released on its consoles from January 2028, marking the end of an era for millions of gamers who grew up collecting boxed titles.

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The announcement, made by Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog, signals the company's complete transition toward digital game distribution, citing a sharp change in consumer preferences.

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From January 2028 onwards, all newly released PlayStation games will be available only in digital format through the PlayStation Store and participating retailers that sell digital codes. Games released before that date will continue to be available in physical disc format. "This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs," the company said. Sony stressed that the move would not affect games already released or those scheduled for launch before January 2028.

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The company said it would continue offering players multiple ways to purchase games digitally while focusing its resources on innovation and improving the gaming experience. PS3 and PS Vita Stores to Close Alongside the end of physical discs, Sony also confirmed that it is winding down the PlayStation Store for two of its legacy platforms—PS3 and PS Vita. The closure will begin in stages.

The PlayStation Store on PS3 will shut down in Mexico, Honduras, and Nicaragua from August 2026, followed by additional Latin American and Middle Eastern markets later this year. For all remaining countries, including India, the PlayStation Store for both PS3 and PS Vita will close in July 2027.

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Once the stores are closed, users will no longer be able to purchase new digital games or other content on those platforms. However, Sony said players will continue to be able to download content they have already purchased for the foreseeable future.

The company attributed the decision to the inability of PS3 and PS Vita to support modern PlayStation Store infrastructure and updated payment systems. "We know this news may be disappointing to PS3 and PS Vita players who hold a special place in their hearts for this generation of gaming," Sony said, adding that the company now needs to focus its resources on newer PlayStation platforms.

End of a Gaming Era The twin announcements underscore Sony's long-term strategy of embracing a digital-first future. While digital game downloads have steadily overtaken physical sales over the past decade, the decision effectively signals the beginning of the end for disc-based game collecting on PlayStation.

For many gamers, physical copies have been prized not only for ownership but also for resale value, game preservation, and collector's editions. Beginning in 2028, however, buying a newly released PlayStation game on disc will no longer be an option.