PSLV-XL rocket motor made by industry passes test: ISRO

Chennai, December 8
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said the performance of the booster motor made by Economic Explosives Limited for its PSLV-XL rocket was satisfactory.
The Indian space agency tested the booster motor called PSOM-XL at its rocket port in Sriharikota on Wednesday.
According to the ISRO, with this test, the private industry's capability to produce the stage for PSLV has been established.
This is the first step in the end-to-end production of PSLV through the industry.
The ISRO had transferred the technology to Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur, in 2019.
The commercial arm of Department of Space NewSpace India Limited has selected the HAL-L&T-led consortium to make five PSLV-XL rockets. IANS
