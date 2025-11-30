DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Science & Technology / Putting Pompeii's pieces together, with the help of a robot

Putting Pompeii's pieces together, with the help of a robot

The robot uses twin arms equipped with flexible hands in two sizes and vision sensors to identify, grip and assemble fragments without damaging their delicate surfaces

article_Author
Reuters
Pompeii (Italy), Updated At : 06:41 PM Nov 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A robotic system that will support archaeologists in reconstructing fragmented frescoes buried for centuries, combining advanced image recognition, AI-driven puzzle-solving and ultra-precise robotic hands is tested at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy. Reuters
Advertisement

Pompeii's ancient Roman frescoes, shattered and buried for centuries, could get a second life thanks to a pioneering robotic system designed to support archaeologists in one of their most painstaking tasks: reassembling fragmented artefacts.

Advertisement

The technology, developed under an EU-funded project called RePAIR, combines advanced image recognition, AI-driven puzzle-solving, and ultra-precise robotic hands to accelerate traditionally slow and often frustrating restoration work.

Advertisement

Launched in 2021 and coordinated by Venice's Ca' Foscari University, the robotic project showcased in Pompeii on Thursday brought together international research teams that have used the archaeological site as their testing ground.

Advertisement

A robotic system that will support archaeologists in reconstructing fragmented frescoes buried for centuries. Reuters
A robotic system that will support archaeologists in reconstructing fragmented frescoes buried for centuries. Reuters

The experimental project "actually started from a very concrete necessity to recompose fragments of frescoes that had been destroyed during the Second World War," said the site's director Gabriel Zuchtriegel.

Researchers believe the technology could transform restoration practices worldwide.

Advertisement

The robot uses twin arms equipped with flexible hands in two sizes and vision sensors to identify, grip and assemble fragments without damaging their delicate surfaces.

The once-thriving city of Pompeii, near Naples, and its surrounding countryside were submerged by volcanic ash when Mount Vesuvius exploded in AD 79.

Tourists look at the casts of victims of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, which destroyed the Roman city of Pompeii in 79 AD. Reuters
Tourists look at the casts of victims of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, which destroyed the Roman city of Pompeii in 79 AD. Reuters

Researchers focused on frescoes preserved in a fragmentary state in Pompeii's storerooms -- two large ceiling paintings which were damaged during the initial eruption and later shattered by bombing in World War Two, and frescoes from the so-called 'House of the Gladiators' which collapsed in 2010.

Replicas were created during this initial testing phase to avoid risking the original pieces.

While the robotics teams worked on designing and building the system, experts in artificial intelligence and machine learning developed algorithms to reconstruct the frescoes, matching colours and patterns that may not be visible to the human eye.

Experts say the task is similar to solving a giant jigsaw puzzle, with extra difficulties such as missing pieces and no reference image of the final result.

"It's like you buy four or five boxes of jigsaw puzzles. You mix everything together, then you throw away the boxes and try to solve four or five puzzles at the same time," said Marcello Pelillo, the Venice university professor who coordinated the project.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts