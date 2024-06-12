 Researchers develop 3-step process for removal of heavy metal contaminants from groundwater : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Science Technology
  • Researchers develop 3-step process for removal of heavy metal contaminants from groundwater

Researchers develop 3-step process for removal of heavy metal contaminants from groundwater

The process also ensures that the removed heavy metals are disposed of in an environment-friendly and sustainable manner

Researchers develop 3-step process for removal of heavy metal contaminants from groundwater

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Bengaluru, June 12

Researchers at the Centre for Sustainable Technologies (CST), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), have developed a novel remediation process for removing heavy metal contaminants such as arsenic from groundwater.

The three-step method, which is patent-pending, also ensures that the removed heavy metals are disposed of in an environment-friendly and sustainable manner, instead of sending untreated heavy metal-rich sludge to landfills from where they can potentially re-enter groundwater, Bengaluru-based IISc said in a release.

“In every technology that exists, you can take out arsenic and provide clean water. However, after you remove the arsenic, you must do something about it so that it doesn’t re-enter the environment, and that aspect is not given due consideration in existing methods. Our process was designed to solve this problem,” said Yagnaseni Roy, Assistant Professor at CST, whose lab has developed the method.

According to reports, the release said, 113 districts in 21 states in India have arsenic levels above 0.01 mg per litre while 223 districts in 23 states have fluoride levels above 1.5 mg per litre, which are beyond the permissible limits set by the Bureau of Indian Standards and the World Health Organisation (WHO). These contaminants can significantly affect human and animal health, necessitating their efficient removal and safe disposal.

The first step in the process developed by the IISc team involves passing the contaminated water through a bed of biodegradable adsorbent made of chitosan, a fibrous substance obtained from crustaceans, doped with bimetallic (Fe and Al) hydroxide/oxyhydroxide.

The adsorbent bed grabs the toxic inorganic arsenic through electrostatic forces and complex formation between arsenic and the adsorbent, it was stated. A novel aspect of the technology is that the alkaline wash - used to repeatedly regenerate the adsorbent bed after its saturation - is recycled within the scheme.

In the second step, the alkaline wash solution, which is essentially sodium hydroxide and arsenic in water, is taken to a membrane system to separate the two.

While the sodium hydroxide solution (the alkaline wash) is taken back to regenerate the bed, the arsenic concentrated in the other stream is now ready to be taken to the third step: bioremediation. The membrane process serves to concentrate the arsenic ahead of bioremediation.

In the bioremediation step, the toxic inorganic arsenic is converted to low-toxicity organic arsenic via methylation by microbes found in cow dung. This results in a decrease of toxic inorganic arsenic to below the maximum permissible limit specified by WHO standards, within a span of eight days. The remaining cow dung sludge can be safely disposed of in landfills, since the arsenic is locked in it in an organic form.

“On average, these organic species are approximately 50 times less toxic than the inorganic form present in groundwater,” said Roy.

The system can also be adapted to remove fluoride, with the last step changed to precipitation to form calcium fluoride, which has very low solubility in water. Roy’s team is currently checking the feasibility of tackling other heavy metals using the same system.

The system is easy to assemble and operate, the release said.

Manufacturing the adsorbent material involves a simple recipe. In the lab, a small pilot-scale adsorption column system was able to generate safe drinking water (by WHO standards) for two people for three days.

The researchers have been working with INREM Foundation and Earthwatch, both NGOs, to deploy and test these systems in rural areas such as Bhagalpur in Bihar and Chikkaballapur in Karnataka.

According to the researchers, such a system would work best at the community level.

“The collection of waste, maintenance and operation are easier on a community scale than individual houses. The maintenance is simple enough that it can be operated by people in the community itself, which will help with income generation for people operating the system,” said Rasmi Mohan T, PhD student at CST who has worked on the process.

“For a larger scale, we might need funding to take it to various parts of the country.” Along with Roy and Mohan, Master’s student Subhash Kumar and post-doctoral fellow Manamohan Tripathy have also been involved in developing the scheme at both lab and pilot scales, it said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Groundwater


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Halwara International airport complete, IAF set to give it wings by July

2
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet rejig on the cards

3
Punjab

Dera Ballan behind AAP’s defeat in Jalandhar: MLAs’ feedback to Bhagwant Mann

4
Punjab

Punjab AAP MLA in judicial custody in money-laundering case ‘getting VIP treatment’ at Patiala hospital for past one month

5
World

40 Indians among 49 killed as massive blaze engulfs building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf

6
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

7
India

Woman plots 'supari' killing of father-in-law for Rs 300 crore property, stages it as hit-and-run case

8
Amritsar

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family comes to know of it months later

9
Trending

‘I hope Ashwini Vaishnaw will...’: Social media users spark outrage as ticketless passengers overcrowd Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

10
Punjab

Manila murders no deterrent for Punjabi financiers’ biz dreams

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Top News

Fire in Kuwaiti building housing workers kills 35

40 Indians among 49 killed as massive blaze engulfs building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf

PM Modi sends Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti V...

PM Modi holds high-level review meeting on Kuwait fire tragedy

PM Modi holds high-level review meeting on Kuwait fire tragedy

Most Indians who died in the fire are learnt to be from Kera...

Terror attack on SOG camp in J-K’s Doda; 4th such attack in Jammu region in 3 days

Cop injured in terror attack on SOG camp in Doda; 4th such attack in Jammu region in 3 days

Series of attacks began on June 9 when terrorists attacked a...

3 security personnel injured in encounter in J-K’s Doda; suspected terrorist killed in Kathua

Terrorist, CRPF jawan killed in J-K’s Kathua; 6 security personnel injured in Doda encounter

In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...

T20 World Cup: Arshdeep records career-best 4/9 as India restrict USA to 110/8

T20 World Cup: India beat spirited USA by 7 wickets, enter Super 8

Pacer Arshdeep Singh, batter Suryakumar Yadav script emphati...


Cities

View All

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family seeks government help to bring back body

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family comes to know of it months later

Drug cartel busted in Amritsar; 3 held with 8-kg heroin, weapon

Two of arms smuggling gang arrested in Amritsar

Paddy sowing begins in Amritsar district

Malaysia Airlines boosts connectivity in India, increases flight frequency from Amritsar to 7 times weekly

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Mental health institute in Chandigarh receives bomb threat over email

Mental health institute on Chandigarh's GMCH-32 complex receives bomb threat over email; turns out to be hoax

Chandigarh Police oppose discharge plea filed by former Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in 'molestation' case

Heatwave continues in Haryana, Punjab; Chandigarh reels at 44.4 deg C

BJP objection ignored, Chandigarh MC clears Rs 7 crore revamp of crematorium

Councillors stage walkout as Mayor suspends BJP’s Saurabh Joshi

Now bomb scare at Delhi museums, health institutes; nothing suspicious found

Now bomb scare at Delhi museums, health institutes; nothing suspicious found

Delhi's max temp settles at 44.7 deg C, monsoon to arrive by June end

Water crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi government for inaction against water tanker mafia

63 cases of use of unfair means but no paper leak; NEET-UG sanctity not compromised: NTA officials

NTA to move Supreme Court for transfer of petitions against 'irregularities' in NEET-UG exam from different HCs

Stones thrown at Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express near Phagwara

Stones thrown at Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express near Phagwara

Jalandhar MC’s negligence leads to choked sewers

Kulwinder Kaur has no remorse for slapping Kangana Ranaut, says brother

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: BKU members back CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

NEET aspirants seek re-exam citing flaws

New International airport ready to take off next month

New International airport ready to take off next month

Three masked men loot Rs 15L from bank at village

2 drowned youths yet to be traced

40-year-old man dies in hit-&-run

Gold jewellery, Rs 2 lakh stolen from home

Patiala: Punjab Vigilance Bureau team arrests ASI for accepting bribe

Patiala: Punjab Vigilance Bureau team arrests ASI for accepting bribe

National yogasana coach training programme gets underway in Patiala