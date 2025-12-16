Researchers develop new method for better, more comprehensive therapy for Alzheimer’s disease

Researchers have developed a new methodology to treat Alzheimer’s disease by integrating nano-particles with antioxidant properties found in green tea, neurotransmitters and amino acids that can potentially slow down the progress of the disease, improve memory and support thinking skills.

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing global health concern. As the population ages, the disease poses significant challenges in terms of patient care, economic burden, the need for effective treatments and preventive strategies.

Conventional Alzheimer’s therapies often target only a single pathological feature such as abnormal protein aggregation or cell imbalance in the body, yielding limited clinical benefits. Alzheimer’s is a multi-factorial disease and requires a multifunctional nano-platform capable of addressing multiple disease mechanisms simultaneously.

A team at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, along with experts from National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Rae Bareli and Gujarat Biotechnology University, Gandhinagar, integrated nano-technology, molecular biology and computational modelling to develop a multifunctional therapy for Alzheimer’s disease, according to information shared by the Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday.

The therapy integrates an anti-oxidant called ‘epigallocatechin-3-gallate’ found in green tea, a neurotransmitter called ‘dopamine’ which is important for mood and an amino acid called ‘tryptophan’ that is involved in many cellular functions into a nano-particle. This enables it to simultaneously target aggregation, stress, inflammation and neuronal degeneration, the four key pathological hallmarks of AD.

The incorporation of ‘brain-derived neurotrophic factor’, a protein crucial for the survival, growth, and function of neurons onto the nano-particle creates a dual-action nano-platform that not only clears protein aggregates that disrupt neural function and drive Alzheimer’s disease pathology, but also enhances neuron regeneration. “This is a rare approach in Alzheimer’s therapeutics which uniquely combines these elements for therapy and enhances neuro-protective potential,” the researchers said.

In lab experiments and mouse models, these nano-particles disassembled toxic plaques, reduced inflammation, restored balance inside brain cells, and even improved memory and learning, according to the researchers. Computer simulations further confirmed that the nano-particles latch onto harmful elements and pull them apart at the molecular level.

This research, published in “Small”, a Germany based peer-reviewed journal on nano-technology, could help people with Alzheimer’s disease by offering a treatment that works on multiple levels. “In the long run, the therapy could make life better for patients, ease the burden on caregivers, and lead to more effective and personalized treatments for Alzheimer’s disease,” the ministry’s statement read.