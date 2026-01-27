Reserve that table forever: Sunita Williams' 'falooda break' in Kerala goes viral

Retired NASA astronaut Sunita Williams recently made a sweet stop at Falooda Nation in Kozhikode, Kerala, and it's melting hearts online. The Indian-origin astronaut, known for her record-breaking space missions, was spotted enjoying a cold glass of falooda, made with vermicelli.

The video, shared by Falooda Nation, has racked up nearly millions of views and is filled with praise for Williams' humility.

"From space to our store, we're still in awe," Falooda Nation wrote, thanking Williams for the visit. Fans gushed about her down-to-earth nature, with comments like "The one who taught me to dream as high as the sky" and "Reserve that table forever".

"Seriously guys, how humble and simple she is, yet the confidence in her body language and all really is something... Like that aura extra powerful," a third user stated.

Williams, who retired from NASA in December 2025 after 27 years, has an impressive track record, completing three missions aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and setting numerous human spaceflight records.