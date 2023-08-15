 Revolutionizing plant-based meat: Indian-origin scientist-led team pioneers palatable alternatives : The Tribune India

  • Science Technology
  • Revolutionizing plant-based meat: Indian-origin scientist-led team pioneers palatable alternatives

Revolutionizing plant-based meat: Indian-origin scientist-led team pioneers palatable alternatives

The researchers say protein microgels offer unique platform to design next generation of healthy and sustainable foods

Revolutionizing plant-based meat: Indian-origin scientist-led team pioneers palatable alternatives

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, August 15

A team led by a UK-based researcher of Indian origin has introduced a new method to enhance the appeal of meat alternatives. Through their inventive approach, these alternatives have transcended previous textures, evolving from lackluster and parched to succulent and rich – mirroring the mouthfeel of fats.

One of the biggest obstacles to the uptake of plant-based alternatives to meat is their very dry and astringent feel when they are eaten.

The scientists created plant protein microgels, through a process called microgeletion. In the process, plant proteins - which start off as dry with a rough texture - are placed in water and subjected to heating.

This alters the structure of the protein molecules which come together to form an interconnected network or gel which traps water around the plant proteins, they said.

The gel is then homogenised, which breaks the protein network into a microgel made up of tiny particles that cannot be seen with the naked eye. Under pressure, as they would be when they are being eaten, the microgels ooze water, creating a lubricity akin to that of single cream.

“What we have done is converted the dry plant protein into a hydrated one, using the plant protein to form a spider-like web that holds the water around the plant protein,” said Professor Anwesha Sarkar from the University of Leeds.

“This gives the much-needed hydration and juicy feel in the mouth,” Sarkar said in a statement.

Plant-based protein microgels can be created without having to use any added chemicals or agents using a technique that is widely available and currently used in the food industry. The key ingredient is water.

The researchers, who published their finding in the journal Nature Communications, say the dryness of plant proteins has been a “...key bottle neck for consumer acceptability”.

With the breakthrough, the team hopes consumer interest in plant-based proteins will be revitalised, encouraging people to reduce their reliance on animal products for protein intake, a necessary step if global climate change targets are to be met.

More than half of the 18 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents produced each year from food production comes from rearing and processing animal products.

The researchers say the protein microgels “...offer a unique platform to design the next generation of healthy, palatable and sustainable foods”.

The team mathematically modelled the behaviour of plant protein microgels and was confident their approach would work.

But the proof came in visualisations produced in the atomic force microscopy suite that involves a tiny probe scanning the surface of a molecule to get a picture of its shape. What those images revealed amounted to a proof of concept, the researchers said.

“The visualisations revealed that the protein microgels were pretty much spherical and not aggregating or clumping together. We could see individually spaced plant protein microgels,” Sarkar said.

“This study reveals the ingenuity and depth of science involved in modern food technology, from the chemistry of proteins, the way food is sensed in the mouth to an understanding of tribology - the friction between materials and sensory cells in the mouth,” Mel Holmes, Associate Professor at Leeds and one of the authors of the paper, said.

Given the lubricity of the microgels, akin to that of a single cream, means they could be adapted for other uses in the food processing industry, such as replacing fat that has been removed from a foodstuff to develop healthier options.

“This is quite a remarkable finding. It is striking that without adding a drop of fat, the microgels resembles the lubricity of a 20 per cent fat emulsion, which we are the first to report,” said Ben Kew, doctoral student at Leeds and lead researcher in the project.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Rain mayhem: 51 killed in a day in Himachal, 14 of them in Shimla landslips

2
Punjab

Rain fury: Pong dam records highest ever inflows, water level goes 5 ft above top mark

3
Punjab

Terror module busted in Punjab day before Independence Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital

5
Jalandhar

Body of technician stuck in 70-foot pit for 45 hours retrieved in Jalandhar

6
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line damaged; portion of track left hanging after landslip

7
Himachal

Monsoon fury: Battered by rain, Himachal crumbles; 48 lives lost in day, 13 in Shimla alone

8
Diaspora

Indo-Canadian real-estate mogul Daljit Thind honoured with Order of British Columbia

9
Himachal

No cultural programmes at Independence Day functions in Himachal: CM Sukhu

10
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar slams Randeep Surjewala for calling BJP supporters 'rakshas'

Don't Miss

View All
Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

Top News

Path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace: PM Modi says in his I-D speech

In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement

Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...

One more body recovered from debris of Shimla temple, death toll in Himachal Pradesh rains since Monday rises to 52

3 more bodies recovered from debris of Shimla temple

11 bodies have been recovered from the site of the landslide...

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, attacks Centre

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre

Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...


Cities

View All

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh Singga booked for hurting religious sentiments

BRTS crisis: Even 7 years after launch, Metro bus service yet to be streamlined

Knotty Affair: Webs of dangling wires in Officers’ Colony? Nothing official about it

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Rising Immoral Trafficking cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for norms to run spa centres in Chandigarh

Mohali cops brace for morcha protest today

Probe appointment, reinstatement cases: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Ghaggar river in spate again

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

96-yr-old Partition victim fondly remembers Peshawari Pathans

Probe bribery complaints at SDM offices: Atishi to CS

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After 42-hour operation body of tech helper found

Inspector Manmohan Singh to get Police Medal

Residents of 15 villages asked to vacate houses

Jalandhar District gets 17 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, total now 75

Exotic dragon fruit catches farmers fancy, PAU upbeat

Sutlej swells again, villagers on vigil

Burglar hacks 60-yr-old to death, nabbed

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Sirhind

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over cheques to flood-affected farmers

Teachers question national flag ‘diktat’ in Patiala district

Photo exhibition on partition horrors