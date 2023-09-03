 Solar mission: First earth-bound manoeuvre of Aditya L1 performed successfully, says ISRO : The Tribune India

  • Science Technology
  • Solar mission: First earth-bound manoeuvre of Aditya L1 performed successfully, says ISRO

Solar mission: First earth-bound manoeuvre of Aditya L1 performed successfully, says ISRO

Space agency says satellite is healthy and operating nominally

Solar mission: First earth-bound manoeuvre of Aditya L1 performed successfully, says ISRO

An illustration showing ISRO's 'Aditya-L1' during its first Earth-bound manoeuvre. The new orbit attained is 245km x 22459 km. PTI



PTI

Bengaluru, September 3

ISRO on Sunday said it has successfully performed the first earth-bound manoeuvre of the country’s maiden solar mission, Aditya L1, from ISTRAC here.

The space agency also said the satellite is healthy and operating nominally.

The next manoeuvre is scheduled for September 5, 2023, around 03:00 Hrs. IST “Aditya-L1 Mission: The satellite is healthy and operating nominally. The first Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#1) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The new orbit attained is 245km x 22459 km. The next maneuvre (EBN#2) is scheduled for September 5, 2023, around 03:00 Hrs. IST,” ISRO said in an update on ‘X’, formerly Twitter.

Aditya L1 was launched on Saturday from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The mission aims to study the outer atmosphere of the sun by placing India’s first solar observatory at the Sun-Earth L1 point.

L1 stands for Lagrange point 1, where the spacecraft would be stationed.

The satellite started generating power after the solar panels were deployed.

According to ISRO, Aditya-L1 will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth, directed towards the Sun, which is about one per cent of the earth-sun distance. It will neither land on the Sun nor approach the Sun any closer.

#ISRO

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

2
Ludhiana

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at Rs 3,148

3
Diaspora

'The filth that is India': Australian real estate agent suspended after racist email to Indian tenant

4
Comment Touchstones

Goodbye, Khosla Saab

5
India

'Sanatana Dharma like dengue and malaria, needs to be eradicated': MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

6
Punjab

Row over dissolution of panchayats: Punjab govt shielding 2 babus in CMO?

7
Punjab

Punjab to fill 2,037 posts of patwari to counter stir

8
Himachal

Freebies seem to have gone with the wind in rain-battered Himachal

9
Punjab

Group tries to stop Sukhbir Badal’s convoy in Faridkot village, scuffles with Akali Dal workers

10
Trending

'Gadar 2' bash: When Sunny Deol puts his arm around Shah Rukh Khan's shoulder; netizens say 'Darr 2 toh banti hai'

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life by 2047: PM Modi

Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life by 2047: PM Modi

Says India’s economic growth ‘natural by-product’ of 9 years...

Top law ministry officials brief panel chairman Kovind on simultaneous polls

Top law ministry officials brief panel chairman Kovind on simultaneous polls

The government had on Saturday notified the eight-member hig...

Idea of ‘one nation, one election’ attack on Indian Union and all its states: Rahul Gandhi

Idea of ‘one nation, one election’ attack on Indian Union and all its states: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi’s attack comes after government set up a high-level p...

Sanatana dharma like dengue, malaria, needs to be eradicated: MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

'Sanatana Dharma like dengue and malaria, needs to be eradicated': MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

BJP to campaign extensively, Udhayanidhi says 'won't be cowe...

Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc parties of insulting ‘Sanatana Dharma’

Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc parties of insulting 'Sanatana Dharma'

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has all...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Used plastic carry bags, bottles stored at 22 No. fatak seized

Awareness can prevent spread of dengue: Expert

Multipronged strategy to counter drug abuse in Punjab, says DIG

Block-level games commence in Ajnala

4 commercial buildings sealed for bylaw violations

4 commercial buildings sealed for bylaw violations

PU POLLS: Groups focus on depts with high voter strength

PO lands in police net after 17 years

2K wait for corneal transplant at PGI

MC starts repair of Dadu Majra dumping ground boundary wall

Delhi minor slits tutor's throat over repeated sexual abuse, held

Delhi minor slits tutor's throat over repeated sexual abuse, held

G-20: Delhi Metro to sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ through dedicated counters from September 4-13

Ready for G20 Summit

G20: Little work done by AAP in nine years: L-G

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for summit

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

Double suicide: 16 days on, body of one of missing Dhillon siblings ‘found’

Travel agent dupes 12 Nurmahal, Phillaur residents of Rs 1.80 crore

Video of Kapurthala girl selling ‘chitta’ goes viral, brother arrested with heroin

Heated argument over ride in auto turns ugly

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at ~3,148

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at Rs 3,148

Teacher dies by suicide at village govt primary school

Conman posing as relative from Canada dupes city resident of Rs 10L

MC official booked for Rs 79-lakh fraud

2 transporters robbed of mobiles, attacked

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth ~2.1 crore

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth Rs 2.1 crore

Paris-Brest-Paris: City’s Kanwar pedals 1,200 km in 84 hours