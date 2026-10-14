Study finds ‘incontrovertible’ evidence of human-caused global warming

A new review of previously published studies has provided “incontrovertible” evidence that human-caused global warming is stronger than ever.

Researchers, led by those at the UK’s University of East Anglia, examined climate fingerprint studies—a field that uses patterns and timing of climate changes to distinguish between human and natural influences on Earth’s climate.

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More than three decades of climate fingerprint research have provided overwhelming evidence that greenhouse gas emissions are driving changes throughout Earth’s climate system, they said.

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The findings, published in the journal Earth’s Future, showed global warming has advanced, with the post-2009 period including the 10 warmest years in instrumental surface temperature records, enhancing the signal of human-caused warming relative to the ‘noise’ of natural variability.

In data analysis, ‘signal’ refers to the meaningful underlying pattern being measured, while ‘noise’ is random or irrelevant information that obscures it.

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“The climate science that’s been published since the 2009 Endangerment Finding is now stronger than in 2009, the evidence is incontrovertible,” author Benjamin Santer, professor at the University of East Anglia’s school of environmental sciences, said.

The Endangerment Finding concluded that six greenhouse gases endanger public health and welfare, and that vehicular pollution contributes to the pollution.

The researchers said a “deeply flawed” July 2025 report from the US Department of Energy (DOE) challenged the credibility of climate fingerprinting and questioned the scientific basis for the Endangerment Finding.

They said the DOE assessment fails to reflect both the weight of evidence available in 2009 and significant scientific advances made over the past 17 years.

“Our review suggests that the growing body of evidence linking human activity to observed climate changes reinforces the need for policies aimed at limiting greenhouse gas emissions and addressing climate-related risks,” Santer said.

Santer continued, “A different kind of ‘Endangerment Finding’ is that the continuation of rigorous attribution science is endangered. It’s inconvenient science for those who seek a fossil fuel intensive future, because it connects the dots between fossil fuel burning and harms to our personal health, to the health of our planet, and to the health of our societies and economies.”

The authors wrote: “global warming has also advanced: the post-2009 period included the 10 warmest years in instrumental surface temperature records, enhancing the signal of human-caused warming relative to intrinsic variability. The evidence for pervasive human fingerprints throughout Earth’s climate system is incontrovertible.”