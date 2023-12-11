 Study reveals new genes can arise from nothing : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Study reveals new genes can arise from nothing

All RNA molecules require palindromic runs of bases that lock the molecule into its functional conformation

Study reveals new genes can arise from nothing

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



ANI

Washington, December 11

Living species' genes encode their complexity, but where do these genes come from? The University of Helsinki researchers answered long-standing questions about the formation of tiny regulatory genes and outlined a method that generates their DNA palindromes. Under the right conditions, these palindromes can evolve into microRNA genes.

The human genome contains ca. 20,000 genes that are used for the construction of proteins. Actions of these classical genes are coordinated by thousands of regulatory genes, the smallest of which encode microRNA molecules that are 22 base pairs in length. While the number of genes remains relatively constant, occasionally new genes emerge during evolution. Similar to the genesis of biological life, the origin of new genes has continued to fascinate scientists.

All RNA molecules require palindromic runs of bases that lock the molecule into its functional conformation. Importantly, the chances of random base mutations gradually forming such palindromic runs are extremely small, even for the simple microRNA genes. Hence, the origin of these palindromic sequences has puzzled researchers. Experts at the Institute of Biotechnology, University of Helsinki, Finland resolved this mystery, describing a mechanism that can instantaneously generate complete DNA palindromes and thus create new microRNA genes from previously noncoding DNA sequences.

In a project funded by the Academy of Finland, researchers studied errors in DNA replication. Ari Loytynoja, the project leader, compares DNA replication to typing of text.

"DNA is copied one base at a time, and typically mutations are erroneous single bases, like mis-punches on a laptop keyboard. We studied a mechanism creating larger errors, like copy-pasting text from another context. We were especially interested in cases that copied the text backwards so that it creates a palindrome." Researchers recognised that DNA replication errors could sometimes be beneficial. They described these findings to Mikko Frilander, an expert in RNA biology. He immediately saw the connection to the structure of RNA molecules.

"In an RNA molecule, the bases of adjacent palindromes can pair and form structures resembling a hairpin. Such structures are crucial for the function of the RNA molecules," he explains.

Researchers decided to focus on microRNA genes due to their simple structure: the genes are very short -- just a few tens of bases -- and they have to fold into a hairpin structure to function correctly.

A central insight was to model the gene history using a custom computer algorithm. According to postdoctoral researcher Heli Monttinen, this enables the closest inspection of the origin of genes thus far.

"The whole genome of tens of primates and mammals is known. A comparison of their genomes reveals which species have the microRNA palindrome pair, and which lack it. With a detailed modelling of the history, we could see that whole palindromes are created by single mutation events," says Monttinen.

By focusing on humans and other primates, researchers in Helsinki demonstrated that the newly found mechanism can explain at least a quarter of the novel microRNA genes. As similar cases were found in other evolutionary lineages, the origin mechanism appears universal.

In principle, the rise of microRNA genes is so easy that novel genes could affect human health. Heli Monttinen sees the significance of the work more broadly, for example in understanding the basic principles of biological life.

"The emergence of new genes from nothing has fascinated researchers. We now have an elegant model for the evolution of RNA genes," she highlights.

Although the results are based on small regulatory genes, researchers believe that the findings can be generalised to other RNA genes and molecules. For example, by using the raw materials generated by the newly found mechanism, natural selection may create much more complex RNA structures and functions.

The study was published in PNAS.

#United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year

2
India

3 accused of Karni Sena chief's killing held in Chandigarh hotel

3
Diaspora

Sikh couple from India shot dead in possible case of mistaken identity: Canadian police

4
India

Centre denies ‘secret memo’ targeting Sikh Separatists abroad

5
Punjab

Cable services remain hit in Punjab, raids on to arrest Fastway owner

6
India

MEA denies 'secret memo' targeting Sikh separatists abroad

7
Chandigarh

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

8
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

9
Himachal

'1-min traffic plan' reintroduced in Shimla to tackle tourist rush

10
Punjab

Now, get 43 services on the doorstep in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Uttar Pradesh man wrongly jailed for murder studies Law and fights his own case and wins
Uttar Pradesh

UP man wrongly jailed for murder studies law, fights his own case and wins

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district
Punjab

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US
Comment

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

Top News

Shivraj Singh Chouhan out as BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh CM

Shivraj Singh Chouhan out as BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav next Madhya Pradesh CM; Narendra Tomar to be Speaker Shivraj Singh Chouhan out as BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav next Madhya Pradesh CM; Narendra Tomar to be Speaker

The 58-year-old OBC leader served as minister for higher edu...

SC Constitution Bench starts pronouncing verdict on nullification of Article 370

Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says CJI as Bench pro...

Who will be Rajasthan CM? All eyes on BJP legislature party’s Tuesday meet

Who will be Rajasthan CM? All eyes on BJP legislature party’s Tuesday meet

All newly elected MLAs told to compulsorily attend the meeti...

‘Thanks for reposing faith on small worker’: Mohan Yadav after being picked as next Madhya Pradesh CM

‘Thanks for reposing faith on small worker’: Mohan Yadav after being picked as next Madhya Pradesh CM

BJP retained power emphatically in MP in the November 17 Ass...

Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging her expulsion from Lok Sabha

Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging expulsion from Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha Secretariat last Friday issued a notification ...


Cities

View All

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Congress workers in minister ETO’s constituency join ruling AAP

1,44,389 kids given polio drops

AISSF writes to film board over scenes from film ‘Animal’

Guru Nanak Dev University to have community radio soon

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

Bathinda: Former constable held in malkhana arms theft case

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

3 accused of Karni Sena chief's killing held in Chandigarh hotel

25 days on, patient injected by imposter succumbs at PGI

UPSC aspirant arrested with 236-gm charas

Upgraded platforms 4, 5 set to open for passengers on December 13

Delhi excise ‘scam’: Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till January 10

Delhi excise ‘scam’: Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till January 10

Delhi govt plans WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system

Mercury dips to 8.3°C in Delhi

Not just Punjab, Delhi, UP & Rajasthan also to blame for haze

16 awarded for empowering disabled

3 members of family killed in road accident

3 members of family killed in Nawanshahr road accident

Jalandhar: Labour unions, Latifpura oustees gherao minister's residence

KVK organises hands-on training on mushroom cultivation, processing

Central schemes will help realise Viksit Bharat dream, says minister Som Parkash

Nakodar MLA Inderjit Mann flags off buses for Sri Anandpur Sahib, Naina Devi

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Ludhiana youth killed in Malaysia, family friend among nine arrested

Now, get 43 services on the doorstep in Punjab

70-g heroin, tablets seized during cordon & search operation

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

Pulse Polio Campaign in Punjab: 14.75 lakh children to be vaccinated during 3-day campaign in 12 districts

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district

Punjab cops to strike at root cause of drug menace, says ADGP