 TikTok sets new default time limits for minors : The Tribune India

TikTok sets new default time limits for minors

In the US, families have struggled with limiting the amount of time their children spend on Chinese-owned video sharing app

TikTok sets new default time limits for minors

Photo for representation. Reuters



Los Angeles (US), March 1

TikTok said on Wednesday that every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks.

The changes arrive during a period in which there are growing concerns among different governments about the app’s security and ability to alter its algorithm to push certain posts.

The update also mirrors gaming rules imposed on minors in China, where TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is based.

In 2021, Chinese authorities issued new rules that barred minors from playing online games for only an hour a day and only on Fridays, weekends and public holidays - an effort to curb internet addiction.

In the US, families have struggled with limiting the amount of time their children spend on the Chinese-owned video sharing app. According to the Pew Research Centre, about two-third of Americans teens use TikTok.

Cormac Keenan, head of trust and safety at TikTok said in a blog post Wednesday that when the 60-minute limit is reached, minors will be prompted to enter a passcode and make an “active decision” to keep watching.

For accounts where the user is under the age of 13, a parent or guardian will have to set or enter an existing passcode to allow 30 minutes of extra viewing time once the initial 60-minute limit is reached.

TikTok said it came up with the 60-minute threshold by consulting academic research and experts from the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital.

There have long been concerns about what minors are exposed to on social media and the potential harm it might do.

A report released late last year suggested that TikTok’s algorithms are promoting videos about self-harm and eating disorders to vulnerable teens. Instagram, which is owned by Facebook parent Meta, has also faced similar accusations.

Social media algorithms work by identifying topics and content of interest to a user, who is then sent more of the same as a way to maximize their time on the site. But social media critics say the same algorithms that promote content about a particular sports team, hobby or dance craze can send users down a rabbit hole of harmful content.

TikTok also said on Wednesday that it will also begin prompting teens to set a daily screen time limit if they opt out of the 60-minute default. The company will send weekly inbox notifications to teen accounts with a screen time recap.

Some of TikTok’s existing safety features for teen accounts include having accounts set to private by default for those between the ages of 13 and 15 and providing direct messaging availability only to those accounts where the user is 16 or older.

TikTok announced a number of changes for all users, including the ability to set customized screen time limits for each day of the week and allowing users to set a schedule to mute notifications. The company is also launching a sleep reminder to help people plan when they want to be offline at night.

For the sleep feature, users will be able to set a time and when the time arrives, a pop-up will remind the user that it’s time to log off.

Outside of exorbitant use by some minors, there are growing concern about the app around the world. The European Parliament, the European Commission and the EU Council have banned TikTok from being installed on official devices.

That follows similar actions taken by the US federal government, Congress and more than half of the 50 US states. Canada has also banned it from government devices.

House republicans are pushing a bill that will give President Joe Biden the ability to ban the app nationwide, which has faced opposition from some civil liberties organizations who argue such a move would be unconstitutional. The legislation passed the Republican-controlled House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday along party lines. The bill must still get a vote on the floor of the House and Senate. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision

2
Nation

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

3
Delhi

Gurugram property dealer arrested after his video of 'stealing' flower pots went viral

4
Chandigarh

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

5
Chandigarh

Theft at Elante store in Chandigarh

6
Punjab

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

8
Punjab

Not for armed struggle, says radical leader Amritpal Singh

9
Patiala

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

10
Delhi

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raises BBC tax issue with EAM Jaishankar

All entities must comply with laws, Jaishankar tells UK Foreign Minister on BBC tax ‘survey’

UK cites legal process for delay in extraditing Mallaya, Nir...

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

Licence suspended over violation of laws, say officials

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

Will update him on the law and order situation in the state

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkulas, allege baton charge by police

Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkula, allege baton charge by police

Police said some protesters tried to jump over the barricade...


Cities

View All

Drone shot along Punjab border in December 2022 had 'footprints' in China, Pakistan: BSF

Drone shot along Punjab border in December 2022 had 'footprints' in China, Pakistan: BSF

Kapil Sharma says his role in 'Zwigato' will reveal several hidden facets of his personality; watch trailer

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC prepares list of top 100 property tax defaulters

Unaided colleges stay defiant on centralised admission portal issue in Amritsar

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkula, allege baton charge by police

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Department looks at PPP way to improve diagnostic services

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal's resignation

As AQI improves, authorities lift curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR under GRAP stage II

Sisodia, Satyendar Jain arrested as PM Modi wants to stop good work being done in Delhi: Kejriwal

Fire breaks out at factory in north Delhi

Heart harvested from patient at Delhi hospital sent to AIIMS via 10-km green corridor

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

35 bikes, 12 cars burnt outside police station

Month after NRI complained of assault, cops lodge FIR

Soldier thrown off train, seriously hurt

9 smugglers arrested with intoxicants, liquor

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Public toilet built under Smart City Mission in pathetic state

Deed writer caught taking Rs 20K bribe

Drugs worth lakhs incinerated by cops

Man climbs atop MC office building, threatens suicide

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

Panchayat fund scam: VB's lookout circular against ex-MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Students, staff question law & order situation at Punjabi University, Patiala

Two-day science festival organised at Punjabi University, Patiala