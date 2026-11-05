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Home / Science & Technology / TRAI proposes satellite network-as-a-service model, bars infrastructure providers from directly serving users

TRAI proposes satellite network-as-a-service model, bars infrastructure providers from directly serving users

New framework allows authorised satellite network providers to offer infrastructure and capacity to telecom operators; opens door to direct-to-device connectivity

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:19 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended a new satellite communications framework. Representative image/iStock
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The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended a new satellite communications framework under which authorised satellite network providers, a fresh category, can offer infrastructure and capacity as a service to telecom operators and other eligible service providers, but will not be permitted to provide telecommunication services directly to consumers.

The proposed framework also opens the door to direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity, using both satellite and terrestrial mobile spectrum, potentially reshaping India’s satcom market by enabling deeper partnerships between satellite operators and traditional telecom companies.

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According to TRAI, the proposed Satellite Communication Network-as-a-Service (SCNaaS) model would allow authorised satellite network providers to offer network infrastructure and capacity to eligible telecom and satellite service providers, which could then use these networks to deliver services to end users.

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Entities operating under the proposed SCN Provider Authorisation would not be permitted to provide telecommunication services directly to consumers.

TRAI on Thursday released recommendations for separate Satellite Communication Network Provider Authorisation. The authorisation would cover the entire country for an initial period of up to 20 years, with the possibility of renewal for a further period of up to 20 years.

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