UIDAI, ISRO ink pact for technical collaboration

NRSC would be developing 'Bhuvan-Aadhar' portal providing information and locations of the Aadhaar centres across India

New Delhi, April 8

Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO have signed a pact for technical collaboration.

NRSC would be developing ‘Bhuvan-Aadhar’ portal providing information and locations of the Aadhaar centres across India.

The portal also provides a facility to search the relevant Aadhaar centres by location, based on residents’ requirements.

“A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Unique Identification Authority of India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)...and NRSC, ISRO, Hyderabad, for technical collaboration here today,” an official statement said.

The MoU was signed by Shailendra Singh, Deputy Director General of UIDAI and Prakash Chauhan, Director, NRSC in the presence of CEO of UIDAI. Other senior officers of UIDAI and NRSC were also present on the occasion.

“NRSC will also provide web-based portal to collect and store data pertaining to existing and new enrolment centres to improve citizen centric services by carrying out regular statutory inspections,” the statement said.

The collected data would be moderated for quality through approved authorities at regional level to ensure the precise information for residents about the centres along with online visualisation facility.

“Bhuvan will facilitate complete geographic information storage, retrieval, analysis and reporting for Aadhaar centres, with a high resolution backdrop of natural colour satellite images,” it said.

UIDAI and NRSC are closely working out the modalities of design, integration and rollout on priority.

UIDAI has, so far, issued Aadhaar numbers to more than 132 crore residents and facilitates over 60 crore residents who have updated their Aadhaar.

