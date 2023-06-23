 Uttar Pradesh heat wave linked to climate change, shows analysis : The Tribune India

Uttar Pradesh heat wave linked to climate change, shows analysis

India has been experiencing record-breaking temperatures, with 2023 witnessing the hottest February since record-keeping began in 1901

Uttar Pradesh heat wave linked to climate change, shows analysis

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, June 23

Climate change at least doubled the chances of heat wave in Uttar Pradesh which swept through the state recently, causing multiple hospitalisations, an analysis conducted using a metric called the Climate Shift Index (CSI) shows.

Developed by Climate Central, an independent US-based group of scientists and communicators, CSI is a tool that quantifies the contribution of climate change to daily temperatures.

Sixty-eight patients died at the district hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia in five days till Monday amid a punishing heat wave in the region. Officials, however, said only two people died due to heat stroke. According to media reports, the neighbouring Deoria district also saw deaths amid extreme heat.

Researchers at Climate Central conducted the analysis using CSI, which measures how often and how much temperatures have shifted from the historical average. A higher index indicates more dramatic change compared to the past.

CSI levels above one indicate climate change. Levels between two and five mean that climate change made those temperatures between two to five times more likely.

The analysis shows that certain parts of Uttar Pradesh reached CSI levels of three, indicating temperatures that have become at least three times more likely due to climate change.

New analysis shows that a three-day extreme heat event over Uttar Pradesh from June 14-16 was made at least two times more likely by human-caused climate change, researchers at Climate Central said.

According to them, extreme temperatures coupled with high humidity contributed to the severity of the event.

“We see again and again that climate change dramatically increases the frequency and intensity of heat waves, one of the deadliest weather events that exist. Our most recent World Weather Attribution (WWA) study has shown that this has been recognised in India, but the implementation of heat action plans is slow.

“It needs to be an absolute priority adaptation action everywhere,” said Friederike Otto, the co-lead of WWA, a panel of international experts that study the role of climate change in extreme weather events.

In April, heat and long exposure to the sun claimed 13 lives at a function in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar.

Medical experts say heat stroke occurs when the body’s temperature regulation system fails and it overheats.

Common symptoms include a very high body temperature, rapid breathing, rapid heart rate, altered mental state and sometimes dry skin or absence of sweating. However, these symptoms can also occur in other medical emergencies, making it difficult to immediately identify heat stroke as the cause of death.

Heatwave conditions prevailed for around 10 days in east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh, and for around 12 days in Odisha, Jharkhand, Telangana, and north coastal Andhra Pradesh in the absence of any rain-producing weather system, according to India Meteorological Department.

A heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas and at least 30 degrees Celsius in the hilly regions and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Heat action plans are the primary policy response to economically damaging and life-threatening heat waves. These prescribe several activities, disaster responses and post-heatwave response measures to decrease the impact of heat waves.

Mariam Zachariah, a researcher at Imperial College London and WWA, said, “The combination of extreme heat and humidity is particularly dangerous for humans, even more so in urban contexts where the heat island effect can further increase temperatures. Unless carbon emissions are rapidly reduced, these life-threatening events will become more frequent and intense.”

A report by the IMD in May said most parts of India will see an increase in the duration of heat waves by 12-18 days by 2060.

Heatwaves claimed more than 17,000 lives in 50 years in India, according to a paper authored by M Rajeevan, former secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, along with scientists Kamaljit Ray, S S Ray, R K Giri and A P Dimri.

The paper published in 2021 said India reported 706 heatwave incidents from 1971-2019.

The Fifth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change highlighted that the rising mortality rate due to heat waves is a major climate risk for South Asian countries.

A moderate increase in average temperatures or a slight increase in the duration of heatwaves can lead to a significant increase in the mortality rate in India unless remedial and response measures are taken, the report stated.

However, heat waves are yet to be officially recognised as a natural disaster at the national level in India. In addition to the immense impact on human health, extreme periods of high temperatures can lead to a significant reduction in crop yields and cause reproductive failure in many crops, as shown by research.

According to a report by the McKinsey Global Institute, about 75 per cent of workers in India experience heat-related stress. The report warns that if this trend continues, the country could lose between 2.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product per year by 2030.

India has been experiencing record-breaking temperatures, with 2023 witnessing the hottest February since record-keeping began in 1901. March 2022 was the warmest ever and the third driest in 121 years. The year also saw the country’s third-warmest April since 1901.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

French man drugged wife every night, then recorded 'guests’ raping her; 51 arrested: Report

2
Nation

US set to introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, decision to help thousands of Indian professionals

3
Nation

Appropriate for US President to raise religious freedom issues with PM Modi: Barack Obama

4
Punjab

SGPC delegation meets Punjab Governor, demands to nullify Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023

5
Trending

Viral video: Couple engages in PDA on Ghaziabad highway, police takes action

6
Delhi

AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn't promise support against Centre's ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources

7
Nation

Fighter jet engines to be produced in India; GE Aerospace inks pact with HAL

8
Comment

Kuki-Meitei conflict is more than just an ethnic clash

9
Himachal

Himachal-Oberoi dispute over colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall far from over

10
World

The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible are dead, US Coast Guard says

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
Trending

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Top News

‘Dark clouds of coercion, confrontation’ casting shadow on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

'Dark clouds of coercion, confrontation' casting shadow on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

Was addressing the joint meeting of the US Congress

PM Modi’s address to joint session of US Congress elicits multiple standing ovations

PM Modi's address to joint session of US Congress elicits multiple standing ovations

Modi becomes the first Indian leader to address the joint se...

Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai among guests at State Dinner hosted for PM Modi

Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai among guests at State Dinner hosted for PM Modi

The menu, comprising mostly vegetarian dishes, taking note o...

India, US agree to end 6 trade disputes at WTO; Delhi to remove retaliatory customs duties

India, US agree to end 6 trade disputes at WTO; Delhi to remove retaliatory customs duties

This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit t...

Big Opposition meeting to chart roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha polls begins in Patna

Big Opposition meeting to chart roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha polls begins in Patna

The meeting is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish K...


Cities

View All

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Roadways contractual employees hold rally

Exclusion of Darwin's theory of evolution from syllabus flayed

Maze of wires greets visitors to Katra Ahluwalia bylanes

Beri Gate Park cries for proper maintenance & sanitation

Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Chandigarh: Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Humidity level soars to 88% in Chandigarh

Monsoon to hit Punjab, Haryana, Delhi four days early on June 26

Swaying signage signals impending threat to lives in Mohali

City bus service for Mohali on the anvil

Monsoon to hit region four days early on June 26

Monsoon to hit Punjab, Haryana, Delhi four days early on June 26

AAP to move SC over DERC chairman’s appointment

Will redevelop industrial areas, create 6L jobs: Kejri

Delhi L-G blames AAP for delay in hospital projects

Noida: Car owner fined Rs 34,500 for ‘stunts’ in Greater Noida

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

British MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi bats for air connectivity between UK, Punjab

Composition of delimitation board unlawful, say experts

Ex-cop’s son killed in Phillaur; 8 booked

Won't tolerate any compromise in mid-day meal quality: Kapurthala DC

Gang of robbers busted, 4 suspects held

Gang of robbers busted, 4 suspects held

Congress for legal action against AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke in NRI’s house row in Jagraon

Major upgrade of health services underway in district

Four of carjackers’ gang nabbed

Doraha’s Ward No. 2 residents rue lack of basic civic amenities

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal

BECC clinch Hot Weather Trophy

Admn sets up 24x7 flood control room

Travel firms told to submit details of files within a week

Man killed in road accident