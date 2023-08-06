Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

Chandigarh, August 6
A day after Chandrayaan-3 was inserted in lunar orbit, it captured the first look of moon on Sunday.
The Moon, as viewed by #Chandrayaan3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023.#ISRO pic.twitter.com/xQtVyLTu0c— LVM3-M4/CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION (@chandrayaan_3) August 6, 2023
“The Moon, as viewed by #Chandrayaan3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023,” it tweeted.
The next operation -- reduction of orbit -- will be done at 11 pm on Sunday, ISRO said.
Chandrayaan-3 was inserted in lunar orbit on Saturday.
“I am feeling lunar gravity”, was Chandrayaan-3’s message to ISRO after successfully entering Moon’s orbit.
According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 would attempt soft landing on the Moon’s surface on August 23.
