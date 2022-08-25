WhatsApp may soon bring iMessage-like profile photos within group chats

IANS
San Francisco, August 25
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is likely planning to bring iMessage-like profile photos within group chats.
According to WABetaInfo, the platform is planning to introduce something that has been requested for a long time -- profile photos of group participants.
When this feature will be released to beta testers, profile photos of other group participants will show up next to all incoming messages within the group chat in a future update of the app.
As happens with the reaction preview, there is no way to disable this feature since it will always be enabled by default for all group participants and there is no switch for it, the report said.
This feature is under development, so it is unclear when WhatsApp will release the changes to people.
Recently, the platform has started releasing a feature that lets group admins delete any message in the group to some lucky beta testers.
The report mentioned that it is a significant feature for group admins because they can finally moderate their WhatsApp groups better.
In addition, when a message is deleted for everyone in the group, all other group participants can see that a certain group admin has deleted the message.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM Modi security breach
Justice Indu Malhotra (retd) committee says Ferozepur SSP fa...
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
No Pegasus spyware found in 29 mobile phones examined by SC panel
However, the panel headed by Justice (Retd) RV Raveendran te...
40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP
All AAP MLAs, led by Kejriwal, reached Mahatma Gandhi's memo...
Supreme Court issues notice to Gujarat on petition against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case
A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana says the 11 convicts should als...