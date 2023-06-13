WhatsApp rolling out message editing feature on Windows beta

San Francisco, June 13
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a message editing feature on Windows beta.
Beta users will now see an edit action within the message menu which will allow them to edit text messages, reports WABetaInfo.
However, users can only edit a message within 15 minutes of sending it.
Also, it is not possible to edit a message that has been sent from a different device.
This feature will be helpful as sometimes we send messages with typos or inaccurate information because we are typing quickly or because autocorrect is on.
The ability to edit messages is currently available for some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update, the report said.
The feature is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days.
Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced this message editing feature last month.
Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new crop tool for the drawing editor in Windows beta.
The tool helps users to crop their images within the app itself, making it easier for them to edit media.
