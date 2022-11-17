WhatsApp rolls out new feature to view profile photos within group chats

IANS
San Francisco, November 17
WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature to some beta testers that allows users to see profile photos within group chats on a desktop.
This feature will help users to identify group members for which they don't have the phone number or when they have the same name, reports WABetaInfo.
If a group member does not set up a profile photo or if it is hidden due to privacy restrictions, the default profile icon appears and it is highlighted using the same colour as the contact name.
The new feature will also be released on WhatsApp beta for Android soon.
The messaging platform started to work on this new feature for WhatsApp Desktop beta in October.
The company plans to introduce the feature on desktop and iOS beta to help group members recognise other people in their groups better, the report said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?
Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...
Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police
Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...
2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying hand grenades
Rs 1 lakh in cash, car seized
Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin in Ludhiana
Besides, Rs 5.86 lakh in cash, foreign currency worth Rs 2,8...