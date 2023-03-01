 Why El Niño doesn’t mean certain drought : The Tribune India

Why El Niño doesn’t mean certain drought

Why El Niño doesn’t mean certain drought

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Newcastle (Australia), March 1

The Bureau of Meteorology released its latest climate driver update on Tuesday, saying the current La Niña has weakened and is “likely near its end”. Most climate models now point to neutral conditions – neither El Niño nor La Niña – through autumn and a trend towards El Niño in early spring.

But it’s too early to say if a return to El Niño is imminent. Nor can we say Australia is about to swing back into drought, as many people fear, after three years of heavy rain associated with consecutive La Niñas.

Putting aside the uncertainties in long-range forecasts of El Niño, there are other factors that will determine whether Australia returns to drought.

Drought prediction is complex

El Niño is, of course, a well-known contributor to drought events. But a number of diverse climate drivers affecting different regions should be included in these discussions.

The other two most frequently mentioned drivers are the Indian Ocean Dipole and Southern Annular Mode. These, along with the Sub-tropical Ridge, fluctuations of the Madden-Julian Oscillation and local weather systems, can make dry periods worse or provide rainfall relief.

Drought prediction is also complex due to the nature of drought itself. Drought is a creeping disaster. Its build-up is slow and predicting drought requires accurate long-range rainfall forecasts.

However, the range of drivers contributing to rainfall over seasons makes accurate forecasting in Australia challenging.

What is a drought?

Drought is simply a shortage of water to meet demand. But this definition has an underlying complexity: demand changes depending on who requires the water. As a result, we have different types of droughts depending on the type of water shortage.

Drought begins with a lack of rain and snowfall. This is known as meteorological drought. When these deficiencies are sustained, evaporation demand leads to decreases in soil moisture and river flow into dams. As we continue to consume water and plants use up moisture, these storages decline even further without rain to refill them.

When we reach critical levels of dams and soil moisture we have hydrological and agricultural drought. A long hydrological or agricultural drought then leads to devastating impacts on the environment, economy and society.

This evolution of drought is known as propagation. It usually takes months or seasons. During this time, we’ve most likely passed from the influence of one climate driver to another.

What causes a drought?

Our understanding of drought took off from studies focusing on the impacts and causes of the Millennium Drought between 1997 and 2010.

At first, El Niño was identified as a major player in this period, suppressing autumn rainfall in south-eastern Australia. Over time, the significant effects of the Indian Ocean Dipole and Southern Annular Mode were identified as adding to the extreme dry conditions.

All three climate modes acted in concert to sustain and prolong the Millennium Drought over a vast area.

Looking over our entire climate records reveals that drought impacts vary through space and time. Behind this variability is the different roles of the drivers in causing long dry periods.

The contribution of a given driver to drought is also different for different areas of Australia. For example, our research shows the various drivers can explain 75% of the rainfall deficit during drought onset for areas across southern Australia, but only 30% for the subtropics and tropics.

Will we be in drought in 2023?

A return to El Niño could trigger a drought for some regions of Australia. However, our catchments are displaying wet to slightly drier than average conditions and our dams are generally full. We would need significant drying for a severe drought such as 2017-2019 or 1982-1983 to take hold.

During 1976-1977, a weak El Niño developed alongside a neutral Indian Ocean Dipole. This followed a triple-dip La Niña similar to the one we have just been through. After the El Niño developed, the resulting spring and summer rainfall was above average for much of eastern Australia.

This shows not all El Niño events equate to drying if the right conditions align. Even the most recent El Nino in 2018-19 had mixed impacts on Australian rainfall.

It is also important to remember that drought depends on who requires water and when.

Flash droughts consist of a series of dry weeks and high temperatures. We are still learning about their relationship with the larger climate drivers and if we can predict them. But flash droughts can devastate agriculture if they happen at the wrong time.

The scars of 2017-2019, which culminated in the Black Summer bushfires, are still fresh in the minds of many who may see El Nino as an unwelcome visitor. However, the complexity of our climate system and the creeping nature of drought are major challenges to forecasting drought months in advance.

As a result, it is hard to simply equate a projected El Niño to impending drought. (The Conversation) 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision

2
Nation

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

3
Chandigarh

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

4
Delhi

'Not me, but you are target', Manish Sisodia writes in resignation letter to Delhi CM Kejriwal

5
Trending

Watch: Video of 2 Gurugram men pilfering flower pots decorated for G20 conference goes viral, FIR registered

6
Punjab

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

7
Delhi

Gurugram property dealer arrested after his video of 'stealing' flower pots went viral

8
Chandigarh

Theft at Elante store in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Tamil Nadu man shot dead in Sydney by Australian police

10
Punjab

Not for armed struggle, says radical leader Amritpal Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raises BBC tax issue with EAM Jaishankar

UK Foreign Secretary raises BBC tax survey with EAM Jaishankar, India says must comply with laws

Jaishankar told his British counterpart that all entities op...

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

Licence suspended over violation of laws, say officials

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

Will update him on the law and order situation in the state

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkulas, allege baton charge by police

Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkula, allege baton charge by police

Police said some protesters tried to jump over the barricade...


Cities

View All

Drone shot along Punjab border in December 2022 had 'footprints' in China, Pakistan: BSF

Drone shot along Punjab border in December 2022 had 'footprints' in China, Pakistan: BSF

Kapil Sharma says his role in ‘Zwigato’ will reveal several hidden facets of his personality; watch trailer

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC prepares list of top 100 property tax defaulters

Unaided colleges stay defiant on centralised admission portal issue in Amritsar

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkula, allege baton charge by police

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Department looks at PPP way to improve diagnostic services

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal's resignation

Sisodia, Satyendar Jain arrested as PM Modi wants to stop good work being done in Delhi: Kejriwal

Fire breaks out at factory in north Delhi

Heart harvested from patient at Delhi hospital sent to AIIMS via 10-km green corridor

Gurugram property dealer arrested after his video of 'stealing' flower pots went viral

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

35 bikes, 12 cars burnt outside police station

Month after NRI complained of assault, cops lodge FIR

Soldier thrown off train, seriously hurt

9 smugglers arrested with intoxicants, liquor

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Public toilet built under Smart City Mission in pathetic state

Deed writer caught taking Rs 20K bribe

Drugs worth lakhs incinerated by cops

Man climbs atop MC office building, threatens suicide

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

Panchayat fund scam: VB's lookout circular against ex-MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Students, staff question law & order situation at Punjabi University, Patiala

Two-day science festival organised at Punjabi University, Patiala