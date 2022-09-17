YouTube offers more ways to creators to make money on Shorts

New Delhi, September 17
YouTube is going to make its short-form video app Shorts part of its partner programme that will help millions of creators get a share of the ad money generated in Shorts.
YouTube is also making it easier for creators, who don't qualify for the partner programme, make money via tips, subscriptions and merchandise sales, reports The Verge.
The aim is to offer better monetisation options than its Chinese rival TikTok and bring more creators back on Shorts.
To date, YouTube has monetised Shorts via creator funds, shopping and tips.
YouTube last year announced a $100 million fund to begin paying creators who use Shorts.
YouTube Shorts is now being watched by over 1.5 billion signed-in users every month with more than 30 billion daily views.
In the era of TikTok, Google-owned YouTube Shorts is catching up fast and the company has seen encouraging results in its early monetisating efforts on the short-video making platform.
Philipp Schindler, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer at Alphabet (Google's parent company), said in July that consumers are increasing and consuming short-form videos obviously and they are seeing this across multiple platforms, including YouTube.
"We're continuing to see good user engagement on YouTube. Early results in Shorts' monetisation are also encouraging, and we're excited about the opportunities here," Schindler said during a call with analysts.
"We're excited about the opportunity," he added. IANS
