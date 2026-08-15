A 10-rupee note and my first snow in Kasauli

In the winter of 1972, my friend and I gazed from the top floor of our house in Sector 20, Chandigarh, at the distant Kasauli peak, blanketed in heavy snow. Thrilled by the rare sight, we decided to experience it first-hand.

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With just ₹10 each in our pockets, we set off. The bus to Kalka cost ₹1.50. From there, we followed a rough track uphill. Our initial brisk pace soon slowed because of fatigue. A shepherd woman shouted at us and unleashed her dog; we sprinted uphill, escaped, and burst into laughter at our escapade. Minutes later, we passed a spot which suffered a landslide shortly after we passed. We silently thanked God for our narrow escape.

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After two hours, we believed we were close to Kasauli but a stranger dashed our hopes, informing us that we were only half way as yet. Disheartened yet determined, we continued. Barely 5 km before Kasauli, we came across our first thin patches of snow which lifted our spirits. My shoes were soaked through, but excitement pushed me forward.

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By evening, we reached the town, refreshed ourselves, and found shelter at a gurudwara. The kindly priest provided quilts and offered warm water to soothe my aching feet.

The next morning, after a simple breakfast at a dhaba, we borrowed a camera from a studio owner for ₹10, including a film roll. We captured magical snowy scenes before returning it. On the return journey, icy roads had halted buses, so we walked back to Kalka. Our remaining money was spent on refreshments, and we arrived home penniless but rich in memories.

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That modest adventure transport, meals, tea, and photographs all within ₹10 each, remains the most cherished of my life, even after visiting 14 countries.

Narinder Banwait, Chandigarh

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