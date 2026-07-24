A bagful of veggies and unexpected help on Shimla highway

It was the monsoon season of 1974 and the schools were closed for a week for the monsoon break. My sister and I took the first bus to visit our maternal home, some 50 km away from Shimla. Nestled in a small but beautiful village, our home was surrounded by lush green fields which were full of seasonal vegetables. For one full week we enjoyed the generosity and warmth of our maternal family. On the last day, when we were to return, we were given a large bag full of seasonal vegetables like pumpkin, cucumber and corncobs, which was loaded on the roof of the bus for Shimla.

Advertisement

The journey started well but after covering around 20 km, the bus broke down. Since I was only 10 and my sister 15, we had to take the help of other passengers to unload that heavy bag from the roof. Our bus had broken on the main highway, and we were waiting with rest of the passengers for other buses going to Shimla. A couple of buses came and most passengers boarded but we couldn't due to our heavy load.

Advertisement

Out of some 40 passengers only two were left besides us. We were getting scared thinking what would happen if the others also left. Then we would be alone on the isolated road.

Advertisement

Suddenly, a bus from Dharamshala stopped in front of us, and a young person got down and helped us without even asking. He loaded our bag on the roof of the bus as well as helped us in getting a seat. We were wondering that why this young man helping us. He replied that he was a class fellow of my eldest brother and he had recognised us.

When the bus reached Shimla bus stand, another cousin appeared from nowhere and he unloaded the heavy bag from the roof of the bus. He then accompanied us in a local bus to our residence in Chhota Shimla. Years later, I still wonder how unexpected help had arrived so many times in a single day.

Advertisement

Virender Sharma, Shimla

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)