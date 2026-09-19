A Bhopal that stayed with me

A few years ago, my father and I boarded a train for Bhopal. I had an important examination there. My mind, however, was already at the examination centre.

My father had decided to accompany me. He was excited to see Bhopal, its lakes, its greenery and, most importantly, to try the local food.

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I was happy to have him with me, but underneath I was worried. What if I did not perform well? What if my anxiety spoiled the journey for him?

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But Bhopal slowly took my mind elsewhere.

We reached Bhopal and the first thing we noticed was how clean and orderly the station was. There was a sweetness in the way people spoke and lived their lives. It made me slow down.

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Then came the food. Hot poha, jalebi, dhokla, Bhopali paan and Bhopali chai. Nothing extraordinary, perhaps, but sitting with my father, putting my worries aside and eating without thinking about the examination felt strangely comforting.

We visited the Upper and Lower Lakes. We sat there for nearly an hour, looking at the pristine water, flotilla of white swans and the clouded blue sky. The examination was still at the back of my mind, but sitting there, I found myself thinking about other things.

At Van Vihar, we rented bicycles and cycled along the forest paths, talking about the different animals and trees around us. Then the rain came unexpectedly. Within minutes, the trees began to drip, and the entire area seemed greener and more alive. We were completely wet, but honestly, neither of us cared. For some time, I forgot about the exam.

The next morning, my father walked with me to the examination centre. Somehow, his presence no longer felt like pressure. It felt reassuring. I felt calm, and the examination went exceptionally well.

I had travelled to Bhopal worried about the result. What stayed with me instead was the time spent with my father, eating local food, watching the lakes and getting drenched in the rain.

Of course, the result mattered. But years later, it is the journey that I remember and, most of all, having my father beside me.

I went to Bhopal for an examination. I came back with a memory that’s evergreen.

Jai Prakash Acharya, New Delhi

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