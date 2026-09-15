A bond forged in a bus over books

“Books are the best friends you will ever have.” I still remember my English teacher saying those words to our class. She often shared how, growing up in a small town in the US, she had read every book in her school library by the time she was 12. I admired her passion, but I could never understand it. Between textbooks, examinations and the race for marks, reading for pleasure always felt like a luxury. We had only one library period every week, and before we could immerse ourselves in one story, it was time to return to routine of classes.

Years later, during the COVID-19 lockdown, with life on hold, while scrolling my phone, I came across a recommendation for The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari. I ordered it on a whim, unaware that a single book would be the start of a lifelong friendship.

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One book led to another, and soon I found myself walking beside Elizabeth Bennet, reflecting with Mrs Dalloway and travelling with Huckleberry Finn. Through them, I experienced lives I had never lived. I celebrated victories that were not mine, mourned fictional losses and learnt lessons without having to make every mistake myself. Books did not provide ready-made answers to life’s questions, but they taught me empathy, patience and the quiet art of seeing the world through someone else’s eyes.

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The most unexpected gift of reading, however, came on an ordinary bus ride home from university.

I was reading The Stationery Shop of Tehran when a fellow passenger noticed the cover and asked whether I had reached her favourite chapter. What followed was a conversation about the novel, its characters and how differently we interpreted the same story. Before getting off the bus, we exchanged email addresses.

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She lives in Bengaluru; I live in Punjab. We rarely speak over the phone, yet every few weeks one of us writes to the other about a book we’ve just finished. We recommend novels, talk about our favourite characters and share the emotions that linger long after the last page has been turned. It still amazes me that a friendship could begin with nothing more than a shared love for a story.

Whenever I think about that journey, I remember my teacher’s words. Books did become my companions, and also introduced me to one. In an age where screens constantly compete for our attention, reading remains one of the few habits that asks us to slow down, imagine deeply and understand lives beyond our own. Sometimes, the greatest journeys are not measured in miles, but in the many unlived lives we are fortunate enough to experience through the pages of a book.

Kashish Aggarwal, Mohali

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