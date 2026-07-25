A century-old tree that’s the living heritage of Edmonton

Recently, I had the opportunity to visit Edmonton (Canada). During my stay, I met some of my former students, and one of them kindly took us on a sightseeing tour of the city. After visiting the beautiful campus of the University of Alberta, we were walking towards a nearby café when, while crossing 89 Avenue, also known as Students’ Boulevard, he pointed to an old tree by the roadside. A small heritage plaque attached to its trunk caught my attention and prompted me to stop for a closer look.

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The plaque identified it as an American Elm (Ulmus americana), planted in 1908 which has been officially recognised as a ‘heritage tree’. What seemed at first to be an ordinary roadside tree suddenly became a remarkable symbol of history. I realised that this was not merely a tree; it was a living witness to more than a century of change.

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The year 1908 holds special significance because it was also the year the University of Alberta was established. This elm has grown alongside the university, silently observing its transformation from a young institution into one of Canada's leading centres of learning. Countless generations of students, professors, staff members, and visitors must have passed beneath its branches, enjoying its shade and beauty.

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The American elm was once among the most admired trees in North America. Known for its graceful form, impressive height, and broad canopy, it was widely planted along streets and avenues, enhancing the beauty of urban landscapes. Sadly, millions of elm trees were later lost to Dutch elm disease. The survival of this century-old elm is, therefore, remarkable, not only because of its age, but also because of its ecological and historical significance.

Standing beside a busy road, surrounded by younger trees and modern buildings, the elm creates a striking connection between the past and the present. It reminds us that development and progress need not come at the expense of our relationship with nature and history. Buildings change, generations pass, and institutions evolve, yet a heritage tree quietly preserves memories through its enduring presence.

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What impressed me most was not merely the tree's age but the way it remains an integral part of everyday life. There are no fences or barriers separating it from the public, yet people respect and value it. Its continued survival reflects a collective sense of responsibility towards both nature and heritage.

The tree also prompted me to reflect on how societies treat their historical and natural treasures. Many monuments, heritage sites, and public spaces suffer when people fail to recognise their significance. A heritage tree placed in an environment lacking awareness and respect could easily fall victim to neglect or damage. This elm serves as a reminder that preserving heritage is not solely the responsibility of governments or institutions; it is also a duty shared by every citizen.

For me, this was more than a chance encounter with an old tree. It was a meeting with a living piece of history — a tree that began its journey alongside the University of Alberta in 1908 and continues to inspire people through its resilience, endurance, and quiet dignity.

Trees may not speak, yet this century-old elm has a powerful story to tell. It speaks of time, change, survival, and the importance of protecting the treasures that connect us with our past. In its silent presence, it reminds us that heritage lives not only in buildings and monuments but also in the natural world that grows with us and endures beyond us.

Ravinder Singh Sodhi, Calgary, Canada

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