A childhood promise and a homecoming to Chandigarh

They say every city has a soul. I never understood what that meant until Chandigarh quietly became a part of mine.

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I was only seven when my parents brought me here for a family vacation. My younger sister was just three. We were tourists, but I never felt like one. I still remember looking out of the car window in complete silence. The roads were wide, the trees seemed endless, the gardens looked as if they had been painted by nature itself, and there was a strange peace in the air. Even the buildings appeared to exist in harmony with the greenery. For the first time in my life, a city didn't feel like a place—it felt like an emotion.

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As we stood at the entrance of the Rose Garden, I held my father's hand and said, "Papa, one day I will live here." He smiled, thinking it was another innocent dream that children forget with time.

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I never did.

Life took me elsewhere. Studies, work, responsibilities and countless uncertainties filled the years that followed. But every time I heard the name Chandigarh, something inside me smiled. It never felt like a destination. It felt like home waiting patiently for me.

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Today, I am 31. That little boy who stood outside the Rose Garden has finally come home. I now own a house in Chandigarh.

But the biggest gift this city gave me was never the house.

It gave me people. Friends who became family. Neighbours who still greet you with genuine warmth. Strangers who stop to help without expecting anything in return. In a world that often feels rushed and indifferent, Chandigarh still carries kindness in its heart.

And then came the most beautiful chapter of my life. A few weeks ago, my son was born here.

As I held him for the first time, tears filled my eyes. The city that had captured my heart as a little boy had now welcomed my child into the world. It felt as though Chandigarh had accepted another member of my family. The doctors and staff at PGI stood beside us with extraordinary compassion

Whenever I pass the Rose Garden today, I cannot help but think of that seven-year-old boy making an impossible promise.

Looking back, I realise something beautiful.

I thought I had chosen Chandigarh.

Perhaps Chandigarh had chosen me first.

And after twenty-four years, it simply whispered...

"Welcome home".

Jashan Gupta, Mohali

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

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