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Home / Shaharnama / A city that embraces, and you make it your own

A city that embraces, and you make it your own

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Akanksha Sharma
Updated At : 07:57 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Illustrations by Sandeep Joshi
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I belong to a fauji family which meant frequent transfers and constantly adjusting with new friends and unfamiliar schools every few years. Visits to Chandigarh to my grandparents during vacations were the only constant. It was during those visits that the City Beautiful captured my heart forever.

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My favourite moments were morning walks with my grandfather in a nearby park. He would share gripping tales of his wartime experiences, filling our strolls with history and pride.

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At home, my grandmother would tend to her garden, mildly chiding the gardener for neglecting hedges or her flowers. This lively banter is still a common practice in Chandigarh as people here take gardening seriously, turning their homes into vibrant displays of nature. Now that the city is my home, the familiar streets feel like an extension of myself, and the vibrant community here has embraced me as one of their own.

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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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