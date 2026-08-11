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Home / Shaharnama / A dining table full of conversations, curiosity... and memories

A dining table full of conversations, curiosity... and memories

An old timer advises today’s parents to serve values, lessons and stories, and not just meals

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S Raghu
Updated At : 10:00 AM Aug 11, 2026 IST
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When I rewind my memory sixty years to my childhood in Shimla, the elegant Wexlow building in Lower Kaithu which still exists comes to mind — and most of all our dining table.

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That handcrafted walnut table filled the room and felt almost alive, as if it had its own personality. It stood witness to countless conversations and somehow absorbed their shape and meaning. Even now, when I think of it, those conversations return as quietly as the scent of wood.

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When dinner wasn’t being served, my brother and I played marbles on that table. Small scenes like that showed me early on — how powerful a dining table can be.

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A dining table is not merely a place for food.

It is where values are served.

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It is where character is formed.

It is where futures begin to take shape.

As children, we learned more by listening than by being lectured. While having dinner, parents and frequent guests filled the room with stories, debates, worries, and hopes — and we absorbed them all.

So here is a small, unsolicited piece of advice for today's young parents:

The conversations you hold at your table become the thoughts your children carry into life. If your table is filled with complaints, gossip, fear, and negativity, that is what they will learn.

If it is filled with curiosity, gratitude, discipline, ideas, books, current affairs, respect, and dreams, that is who they will grow to be.

Children don’t learn only from instruction; they learn from what they repeatedly hear.

Every dinner is a classroom.

Every conversation is a lesson.

Every parent is a teacher.

The quality of the conversation at your table today helps determine the quality of the decisions your children will make tomorrow. While you think you are simply sharing a meal, your children are quietly building their future.

S Raghu, Chennai

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