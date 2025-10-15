DT
Shaharnama

A feeling called Bombay

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 250 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)

Manav Mander
Updated At : 06:24 PM Oct 15, 2025 IST
Illustration: Lalit Mohan
“You are never lost in Mumbai, you’re just on your way.” This line captures the soul of this city — chaotic yet comforting, fast yet full of heart. My first visit to Mumbai or Bombay, as it was called then, was an official tour to cover an event for Zee TV, but what unfolded was far more than work—it was a love affair with the city.

The moment I landed, Bombay greeted me with its cool breeze and an unmistakable energy. Though I had lunch on the flight, the sight of a roadside vendor selling vada pav and misal pav was irresistible. That first bite — spicy, tangy, unapologetically bold—was my initiation into Mumbai’s street-food culture.

At night, we wandered along Bandstand, sipping hot coffee under starlit skies. The city never sleeps, and you’re never truly alone. Bombay wraps you in its rhythm, letting you roam freely, without judgment or fear.

The next day was packed with interviews and studio visits. I saw a famous temple often featured in serials, and witnessed the magic of TV unfold — lights, cameras and the quiet hustle behind the scenes.

A few actors invited us into their vanity vans. Sharing lunch with the unit felt like being part of a family. Rakhi Sawant hosted us with warmth and flair — her hospitality deserves its own separate story.

The trip would not have been complete without a visit to its beaches, especially the famous Juhu beach, or experiencing its nightlife, which we duly did.

It has been some years but the memories are still fresh because Bombay is not just a place — it’s a feeling — of freedom, chaos, creativity and calm, all rolled into one. It’s where the sky is wide enough for every dream to take flight. And once you’ve felt it, you carry a piece of it forever.

Manav Mander, Ludhiana

